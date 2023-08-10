Today’s Headlines: Chicago State University: Tinubu has something to hide –Atiku; FG, Emefiele Resume Battle Over Bail Today

Chicago State University: Tinubu has something to hide –Atiku

The counsel representing the interest of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in his quest to unravel the controversy around the educational qualifications of President Bola Tinubu has said that they are puzzled by Tinubu’s “vigorous opposition” to a request asking the Chicago State University to make open disclosure about the matter.

Atiku’s lawyer, Liu Angela said she had sent an email to Tinubu’s lawyers asking for their cooperation in asking the Chicago State University about documents that are already in the public domain, which have been submitted in proceeding in the Nigerian court.

The email, which was sent on August 3, 2023 is requesting, “to learn CSU’s position on whether, how, and when they were provided to other Nigerian litigants, and CSU’s position on the authenticity of the documents.”

According to Ms Angela, “ Mr. Tinubu should have been keen to clear up any inconsistencies in his academic achievements and set the records straight by allowing the expedition of the legal process.

FG, Emefiele Resume Battle Over Bail Today

Suspended former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the Federal Government are set for fresh legal battle today, as the Federal High Court in Lagos hears two fresh applications filed by both parties.

Emefiele had instituted a suit to halt his further prosecution over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition by the Federal Government. He is also requesting the court to discharge him from all offences preferred against him by the Department of State Services (DSS). Emefiele filed an application before the court through his lawyers, led by Joseph Dauda (SAN), seeking the reliefs before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

On its part, the Federal Government filed an application before the court on August 3, seeking leave to appeal against the July 25 order of vacation by Justice Oweibo, which granted Emefiele bail. The application was filed by the federal government through a Deputy Director, Public Prosecutions, Nkiru Jones-Nebo. The federal government also asked the court to stay execution of the order remanding Emefiele in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and to make an order remanding him, instead, in the custody of the DSS.

In his application, Emefiele urged the court to put a stop to all ongoing proceedings related to the charges until the government complies with the court’s bail ruling issued on July 25, 2023. The banker’s move is sequel to what his counsel termed as “brazen disobedience” of court orders by the DSS.

APC Replaces Betta Edu, Kyari, Nwosu, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to fill the vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC), following nominations from zonal and state chapters.

The new officers awaiting ratification by the National Executive Committee (NEC) are former Cross River State Commissioner for Local Government, Dr. Stella Odey-Ekpo (Women Leader); Borno State APC Chairman Ali Dalori (Deputy National Chairman, North); former Nasarawa State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Prof. Abdulkarim Kana (Legal Adviser), former Abia,State House of Assembly Speaker Martins Azubuike (Welfare Officer), and former Special Adviser on Water Resources to Kogi State Governor, Muritala Ajaka (Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

The decision to fill the positions is in line with the directive of the National Executive Committee (NEC), it was learnt yesterday.

Last week, former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has assumed office as national chairman and Senator Ajibola Basiru as national secretary, after their predecessors-Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore-resigned.

Female Deputy Govs Pledge support for Remi Tinubu’s RHI

Female deputy governors have pledged their support towards uplifting the lives of Nigerian women through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), pet project of the Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

A statement issued by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, said they made the pledge during a visit in Abuja.

Speaking on their behalf, Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, noted that Nigeria’s human capacity and future of the country is dependent on the investment made in women, youth and children.

“As a champion of women’s rights to amplify and advocate the voices of Nigerian women, youth and children who face challenges in various sectors such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment and politics, we want you to know that we are with you and committed to the cause.”

The deputy governors stated that they look forward to sharing the first lady’s vision and how it would impact and benefit Nigeria to implement policies that would promote equal opportunities for all.

