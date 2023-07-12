Today’s Headlines: CDS decries delayed suspects’ trial; Hacker takes over Ogun govt website

CDS decries delayed suspects’ trial

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, has lamented the delay in the trial of suspects handed over to civil authorities for prosecution.

The PUNCH reported that about 2000 suspected Boko Haram terrorists arrested by security agencies had yet to be tried.

According to Musa, the slow pace of criminal trials was posing a challenge to the operations of the military.

A statement by the Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, on Tuesday night, quoted Musa as saying this when the Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Hacker takes over Ogun govt website

The Ogun State Government website has been hacked, The PUNCH reports.

A check by our correspondent on Wednesday morning showed that the website, www.ogunstate.gov.ng, has been taken over by a hacker.

Hacked by Aliester Crowley. Update your security. Greetings from Maldives, the website homepage showed at about 10:44 am.

When contacted, the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said he was not aware of the situation.

Lagos partners private sector to tackle building collapse

In a bid to rid Lagos State of building collapse, the state government has partnered with private sector professionals to ensure effective monitoring and control.

A statement signed by the Deputy-Director of Public Affairs at the state Ministry of Physical Planning said the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluwole Sotire disclosed this during a stakeholder meeting with professionals in the built environment on Tuesday.

The Certified Accreditor Programme would be a consulting firm or a consortium made up of registered consultants made up of professional builders, architects, town planners, geoscientists, and engineers.

The programme is designed to enable the state to engage private sector professionals as stakeholders in regulating the built environment. These partners would be known as Certified Accreditors.

Kano govt pays N1.5bn NECO fees for 57,000 students

The Kano State Government has released over N1.5 billion for the payment of the National Examination Council registration fees for 57,000 secondary school students.

This is contained in a statement by Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu, the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, a copy of which was made available to The Punch on Wednesday.

He said the Deputy Governor made the disclosure when he monitored the commencement of the 2023 NECO examination at Rumfa College, Kano on Tuesday.

Gwarzo who restated the administration’s commitment towards uplifting the education sector for the socio-economic development of the citizenry, described education as the bedrock for any meaningful development in the society.

