Today’s Headlines: CCTV footage: Single-engine plane crashes into building in Lagos, Senate doing th

CCTV footage: Single-engine plane crashes into building in Lagos.

According to Vanguard news, Pandemonium broke out at Oba Akran Ikeja area of Lagos State, as yet to be identified single-engine plane crashed into a building, and burst into flames.

In a yet-to-be-confirmed footage from the scene shared by a Twitter user, Ibukun Aluko, the plane lost control of its flight before crashing down, with the thudding and fire-gutting impact causing passersby to take to their heels.

According to eyewitness, the incident happened at about 3.30pm.

Senate doing thorough screening of ministerial nominees — Yari

According to Vanguard news, Sen. Abdula’ziz Yari (APC-Zamfara) says the Senate is doing its best to ensure thorough screening of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Yari stated this when he answered questions from newsmen shortly after he paid a private visit to Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that President Bola Tinubu hasn’t made mistake in the ministerial nominations.

“The Senate believe strongly that Tinubu has done thorough deep investigation about the credibility of each and every person brought on board.

” Take a bow and go you saw yesterday (Monday) is a tradition in the National Assembly. Anybody that is seen to take a bow and go is either one of the prominent person that served Nigeria for a long or his track record is known to every Nigerian.

” And the National Assembly has a tradition if you served as a Senator or a Honourable member of the House of Representatives is an honour to read your Curriculum Vitae and maybe explain yourself which they all have the record to ask you to take a bow and go.

” But where we need to do a thorough job for Nigerians we used to do it and you can see but whatever we did as a leaders Nigerian people will look as if we are not doing enough. A leader don’t dig deep enough but he do his best.

” So we are doing our best to ensure that we thoroughly interrogate the nominees to the satisfaction of Nigerians, ” Yari said.

He called on Nigerians to bear with the lawmakers and assured that the National Assembly would continue to do its best in satisfying the yearnings of the people.

Staff picket NUPRC over differences with management.

According to Vanguard news, PORT HARCOURT Zonal Office of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) was shut to operations Tuesday as staffs joined the nationwide picketing of the industry regulator over perceived management neglect and financial mismanagement from employee union.

Chairman of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPRC Rivers Chapter, Jim-Kuta Maman, who led colleagues to block gates of the Moscow Road, Port Harcourt office of the Commission alleged that despite series of letters and meetings at addressing their grievances, the situation has escalated.

Maman explained, “The union’s mandate is to work in partnership with management to enhance welfare of staff and overall growth of the organization. The union’s push towards civil disobedience indicates staffs desperation for prompt resolution of these issues.

“It is a plea for the Commission’s management to respect and uphold commitment to their workforce. The union’s escalating discontent is a result of unresolved issues, including Pension Non-Remittance in noncompliance with the Pension Reform Act (2014), depriving staff future financial security.”

Among other grievances, he mentioned non-conducive work environment, insufficient work tools,

inadequate medical facilities as threat to staff health and well-being, outstanding payments of staff benefits and allowances and non-payment of outsourced personnel.

Maman sounded, “The Union has put the Commission on notice that unless these issues are satisfactorily resolved, we will continue to air our displeasure through civil means until the issues are resolved fully.

Subsidy removal: Ajaero absent as NLC, TUC, FG resume negotiation.

According to Vanguard news, The Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives on Tuesday afternoon resumed meeting after the adjournment on Monday to listen to President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast.

The steering committee comprising the leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC of Nigeria and government team was set up by the government to consider the proposed palliatives for workers to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy that has caused hardship to many Nigerians.

But President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero is conspicuously absent at the meeting

The NLC delegation is led by its General Secretary, Comrade Emma Ugbaja, while the TUC is led by its President, Festus Osifo.

At the government side are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, the Director Budget, Ben Akubeze, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari among others.

