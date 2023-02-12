Today’s Headlines: CBN Should Announce Use Of Old Naira–Tinubu, Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Chairman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN should announce use of old, new naira – Tinubu

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Bola Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming election has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to allow the old naira notes to remain in circulation alongside the newly redesigned notes for the next 12 months.

The former Lagos governor stated this on Sunday in a statement issued and made available to journalists by his campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo.

Tinubu said he and the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, had nothing against the CBN policy, stressing that they are only worried about the plight of Nigerians who are finding it difficult to obtain the new notes.

Gunmen shoot Imo PDP chairman

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Unidentified gunmen Saturday night attacked and shot a chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Ogbaku ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Charles Oke.

It was gathered that the incident happened in his hometown Umunomo Nsokpo in the Ogbaku community.

Sources linked it to be politically motivated and others blamed it on the different criminal gangs within the Ogbaku area.

PDP Candidates Disown Tinubu, Declare Support For Atiku

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates for Ondo Central and Akure North/South Federal Constituency, Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, and Kemi Adesanya respectively, have dissociated themselves from posters displayed in the Akure metropolis in which their pictures were placed with that of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The duo made the declaration at a joint press conference at PDP Secretariat at Alagbaka, Akure on Sunday, dissociating themselves from the posters purportedly sponsored by a group, Akure Progressive Forum.

Naira Crunch: Ekiti Sues FG, To Join Supreme Court Suit

Photo Credit: Channelstv

The Ekiti State Government has applied to be joined as a co-plaintiff in a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the naira redesign policy and the deadline issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the swap of old notes for new ones.

The Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, filed the application for joinder at the Supreme Court on Friday seeking three reliefs.

The suit with the number SC/CV/162/2023 has Attorneys General of Kaduna State, Kogi State and Zamfara State as Plaintiffs while the Attorney General of the Federation is the Defendant.

