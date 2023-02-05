Today’s Headlines: CBN New Naira Policy Can’t Fight Corruption – Wike, 3 killed as former minister escapes ‘assassination’ in Cross River

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New Naira Notes: CBN New naira policy can’t fight corruption

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has described the new policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to change high- value Naira notes with new ones as “anti-people.”

He also said the policy will not in anyway fight corruption in the country.

Mr Wike said this on Friday during a campaign rally for the PDP governorship candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, in the Okirika Local Government Area of the state.

“This policy is what? Anti-people, because the (new) notes are not there. Even when I have money in my account I cannot get 10,000. I cannot get fuel. Who is weeping, is it not the masses? Is it not the people?,” the governor said at the rally monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

Photo credit || Google

Speaking further, Mr Wike also criticised suggestions that the CBN policy was intended to fight corruption and a target against the political elite.

“Who told you that they are using it to fight politicians? You think I am not prepared for this election? They are merely fighting against the poor people.

Ex-Minister escapes death in Cross River

For Usani Usani, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, it was a lucky escape on Saturday as gunmen suspected to be kidnappers rain bullets on his vehicle along the Calabar-Ikom highway of Cross River.

Usani, who is the governorship candidate of Peoples Redemption Party, PRP was reportedly to be on his way to his home town in Nko, Yakurr Local Government Area when he was attacked.

But while the ex-minister and his deputy who was with him were lucky, the gunmen killed two persons in another vehicle while three other persons were abducted.

The State Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, who confirmed the news, said it occurred between the axis of Akamkpa and Biase Local Government Areas of the state at about 4pm on Friday.

Attack On Ebonyi APGA Guber Candidate: Govt Absolves Ebubeagu, Threatens To Sue Party

The Government of Ebonyi State has exonerated the State Command of Ebubeagu Security outfit in the attack on the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Professor Bernard Odoh, even as it has threatened to sue the party for dragging its image to the mud.

The government disclosed this, Friday, at a joint press briefing by the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji and the State Security Consultant, Hon. Stanley Okoro-Emegha, held at the State executive chambers, old government House, Abakaliki.

According to the state government, the allegation by the APGA through its Publicity Secretary, Nwanchor Chibuike Nwanchor, that Ebubeagu perpetrated the attack is a cleverly woven fabrication to score a cheap political point.

﻿The government insisted that it’s responsible and responsive in security the lives and property of its citizenry and couldn’t have been masterminding attacks or violence as being alleged by opposition elements.

Mr Ibu, wife, daughter reconcile after bitter family feud

Stella, the wife of popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu has apologised to his adopted daughter Jasmine after accusing her husband of being in a romantic relationship with his daughter.

Stella had in a chat with a blogger alleged that Mr Ibu was having an affair with Jasmine adding that she (Jasmine) had taken over her husband’s Instagram account in an attempt to dupe him because he suffers from dementia.

She also said that her children were not attending school because Jasmine had been receiving all of her husband’s income.

However, debunking the allegations by his wife, Mr Ibu, in an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze and his second son Daniel, said Stella was aware that Jasmine is his adopted daughter.

He said, “Stella is my second wife and she’s aware that Jasmine is my adopted daughter before I married her,” adding that he had always been taking care of his wife and children.

US Downs Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon

The United States has downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon which had been flying across the US for several days, officials said.

An operation was under way in US territorial waters in the Atlantic Ocean to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet and was estimated to be about the size of three school buses, the Associated Press news agency reported on Saturday.

President Joe Biden had told reporters earlier that “we’re going to take care of it,” when asked about the balloon. The Federal Ation Administration and Coast Guard worked to clear the airspace and water below the balloon as it reached the ocean.

Television footage showed a small explosion, followed by the balloon descending toward the water. US military jets were seen flying in the vicinity and ships were deployed in the water to mount the recovery operation, according to the AP.

The balloon became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing after its discovery earlier this week.

China had expressed regret that an “airship” used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes had strayed into US airspace.

Police parade man caught with human skull in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a suspected ritualist, 38-year-old Abdulrahman Woru, with a human skull at Babana, Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who resides in Babana, is from Gbesewona village of Benin Republic.

The Police stated this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, PRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in Minna.

He said the suspect was arrested on 24 January 2023 based on a tip-off.

He explained that the suspect was arrested at Babana after he was suspected of being in possession of a human skull.

According to him, “when a search was conducted in his house a human skull, three pieces of suspected human ribs, two idols and cash sum of 5000 CFA of Benin Rep currency were recovered.

“During interrogation, he confessed that the human skull recovered belonged to him. He claimed that he migrated from Benin Rep to Nigeria about four years ago for his business, without any immigration document, and that he is a traditional medicine practitioner.”

