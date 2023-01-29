Today’s Headlines: CBN Extends Old Naira Deadline Use Till February 10, Peter Obi Campaigns In Borno

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN Extends Old Naira Deadline Use Till February 10

Photo credit: channels television

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the deadline for the use of the old notes till February 10.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced the extension in a statement signed on Sunday.

(Photo credit: Google)

Peter Obi Campaigns In Borno

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has promised to eradicate poverty in the northern region.

He made the comment during his campaign rally in Maiduguri the Borno State capital on Saturday.

Tinubu Bares His Mind On Buhari Again In Zamfara

Photo credit: p.m news

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday bares his mind again on President Muhammadu Buhari.

He spoke during his presidential campaign in Zamfara State.

Data Protection Law Incentive For FDI – Pantami

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami says the passage of data protection Bill into law in the country will give foreign investors confidence to invest in Nigeria.

The minister stated this while addressing journalists on the occasion of this year’s International Data Privacy Day on Saturday.

Hamza Dumps APC

Photo credit: daily post

The incumbent House of Representatives member for Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanchi Federal Constituency in Katsina State, Hon. Hamza Dalhat, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmaker communicated his resolve to dump the ruling party in a letter he addressed to the APC Chairman of Batagarawa Ward ‘A’ on Friday.

Able-gist (

)