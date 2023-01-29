This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: CBN Extends Old Naira Deadline Use Till February 10, Peter Obi Campaigns In Borno, Vows To Eradicate Poverty In The North

CBN Extends Old Naira Deadline Use Till February 10

Source: Channels television

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that the expiration date for the usage of the old notes has been extended to February 10.

The extension was announced in a statement that was issued on Sunday by Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the CBN.

Image Source: Google

Peter Obi Campaigns In Borno

Source: Channels television

Peter Obi, who is running for president on the ticket of the Labour Party (LP), has made a commitment to completely eliminating poverty in the northern area.

On Saturday, he made the remark while speaking at a gathering for his campaign in Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State.

Tinubu Bares His Mind On buhari Again In Zamfara

Source: PM News

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has once again spoken his thoughts about President Muhammadu buhari on Saturday.

He made the remarks while campaigning for the presidency in the state of Zamfara.

Data Protection Law Incentive For FDI – Pantami

Source: Vanguard News

Professor Isa Pantami, who serves as Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, claims that the enactment of the country’s data protection bill into law will inspire trust among international investors to make investments in the country.

This was the minister’s opening statement to the assembled journalists on the occasion of this year’s International Data Privacy Day, which took place on Saturday.

Hamza Dumps APC

Source: Daily post

Hon. Hamza Dalhat, the incumbent member of the House of Representatives for the Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanchi Federal Constituency in Katsina State, has defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, the party that is currently in power.

On Friday, the lawmaker sent a letter to the APC Chairman of Batagarawa Ward ‘A’ communicating his intention to leave the ruling party. The letter was addressed to the APC Chairman of Batagarawa Ward.

Content created and supplied by: Daveadex (via 50minds

News )

