Today’s Headlines: CBN Extends Old Naira Deadline, Nigerians Don’t Deserve Poverty – Prince Adebayo

CBN Extends Old Naira Deadline Use Till February 10

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Sunday extended the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, extended the date by 10 days.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Emefiele said the new deadline is now February 10, 2023.

Nigerians Don’t Deserve Poverty -Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has promised to reduce the rate of poverty in Nigeria and provide more opportunities for the youths when elected.

Adebayo, who was represented by his Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Buhari, said this during a visit to Oba Joseph Olubiyi Ajibise Ogo 1 (Ogunsua of Modakeke) of Ile Ife, Osun State.

Probe Attack On Obi, SERAP Tells Buhari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the attack on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

On Monday, Obi was attacked by hoodlums in Katsina on his way to the airport. The incident has since been condemned by Nigerians and the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.

UNICAL Probes Death Of Student In School Hospital

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has commenced an investigation into the death of an undergraduate.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi directed the Medical Board of the institution to present its report on or before February 2.

Precious Agini, a year 3 student of the Department of Library and Information Science, died on January 28 at the UNICAL Medical Centre.

The most senior queen of Olu of Oregun, Oba Dr Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola (Ikudoro 1), Olori Felicia Moka-Akingbola is dead.

She died at the age of 60 years.

The Palace of the Olu of Oregun in Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria announced the death on Saturday through a statement released by the Palace Secretary, Ibrahim Obadun, in Abuja.

