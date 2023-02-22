This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: CBN Disburses Cash To Electoral Bodies, Osun Policeme Banned From Escorting VIPs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received cash from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for election logistics despite the general scarcity of new naira ntes biting the country.

A national Commissioner of INEC disclosed the development to Daily Trust on Tuesday.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu, during a visit to CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele had said they needed cash rather than bank transfers to sort out many of their activities.

The Osun State Police Command has banned policemen attached to governors, ministers and other government functionaries from escorting their principals to polling units in the 2023 elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson for the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

“Also, the use of siren, revolving lights and tinted car windows by unauthorised citizens during the elections period will not be allowed.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has again, tackled the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, over the naira redesign policy, which he has described as a disease, tagged ‘COVID-23.’

The Kano governor spoke in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, on Monday, at the Government House while launching the distribution of palliatives to ease the hardships caused by scarcity of naira notes.

He said, “We will not stop blaming the CBN for this economic blunder. We love our people. Therefore, anything that will disturb their well-being must be rejected, till proper channel and good time are put forth.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has appealed to Nigerians to be patriotic, peaceful and show true sportsmanship as they exercise their civic rights to vote on Saturday.

Jonathan also urged politicians to avoid hatred and violence, be circumspect in their work and actions towards consolidating the country’s democracy.

He said, “We must desist from the temptation of yielding to those desirous of making our communities and states theatres of conflicts for their selfish ends.

