Today’s Headlines: CBN Denies Plans To Shut Down Transactions, No Going Back On Election Dates—Security Council

CBN Denies Plans To Shut Down Transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria has debunked rumours of its plans to halt financial transactions from the 23rd to the 27th of February, 2023, ahead of the upcoming elections.

Source: Punch paper

A WhatsApp message stating that the apex bank will shut down all electronic bank network between Thursday and Monday in order to prevent vote-buying went viral at the beginning of the week.

Titled, “Special report” the message read, “CBN PLANS TO SHUT DOWN FINANCIAL TRANSACTION FROM THURSDAY 23 OF FEBUARY TILL 27TH OF FEBUARY..GO AND STOCK YOUR HOME….

It said, “Anyhow you can get money between today and tomorrow, get and keep it, also whatever transfer you want to do, do it between today and tomorrow. Information I’m hearing is that, as of Thursday, bank networks will go off till Sunday or Monday, so that politicians will not be able to transfer money to anybody for vote. So buy enough food at home, do your transfer now because the next five days will be difficult please.”

Photos Credit: Google

No Going Back On Election Dates—Security Council

With about 48 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, Nigeria’s Security Council said it was satisfied with the level of security nationwide, therefore, there was “no going back” on the February 25 and March 11 election dates.

Source: Punch paper

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the council’s maiden meeting for 2023 chaired by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Wednesday’s declaration was meant to allay simmering concerns that the federal government may postpone the elections amidst the new naira crisis.

With the crisis ensuing from the Central Bank’s new naira policy coupled with the fuel scarcity in some parts of the country, some governors and public officeholders have alleged deliberate plans by the federal government to shift the election dates, a claim that the Presidency has repeatedly denied.

PDP lists reasons APC, Tinubu will lose presidential election

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday said Nigerians will not vote the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu for obvious reasons.

Source: Daily Post

At a press conference, National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the people had endured enough problems under the current administration.

He accused the APC and Tinubu of arrogance, entitlement mentality and treating Nigerians with disdain by refusing to engage the people in interactive sessions, debates and media interviews.

Atiku-Okowa best for Nigerians than Peter Obi,Tinubu – Oritsewinor

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has called on Nigerians to vote for the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Source: Vanguard papers

Oritsewinor said Atiku and Okowa are the best option for a better future for Nigerians based on their antecedents and agenda of rescuing and rebranding Nigeria .

He noted that Nigerians should think of Nigeria first and not be sentimental in their choice as the only way to have a better Nigeria is by supporting and voting for Atiku and Okowa come Saturday February 25.

According to him, Atiku and Okowa are the most prepared and competent people to lead Nigeria out of its present travails.

Many Presidents In The World Envy Me As Nigeria’s President –Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is the envy of many presidents in the world because of the support his government gets from the private sector.

Source: Saharareporters

The President spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the inauguration and handover of N12 billion worth of security equipment to the military and the Nigeria Police Force.

The items were donated by the Coalition of Private Sector Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) – a group of eminent Nigerian industrialists, including Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe, who had also pooled N40 billion to combat COVID-19 in the country.

Buhari said, “Today is indeed a very happy day for all Nigerians, and I can happily say that I am the envy of many Presidents in the world.

