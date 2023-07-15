Today’s Headlines; Caution Wike Over Utterances, Stakeholders Tell PDP; Lagos cultists kill victim, police rescue suspects from mob

Caution Wike, Ortom over utterances, stakeholders tell PDP

Against the backdrop of the recent war of words between the camps of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and those of Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom, former governors of Rivers and Benue States, some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Friday, have called on the party to caution the former governors.

(Photos Credit: Google)

Ortom had recently described Atiku as a frustrated man who was yet to come to terms with his rejection by five former aggrieved governors under the aegis of the Integrity Group.

( Source: Punch paper)

Ortom’s jibe was a reaction to a statement credited to Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr Phrank Shaibu, who accused the ex -governor of gross incompetence while in office.

On his part, Wike has openly shown solidarity with the All Progressives Congress -led government with speculations making the rounds that he has been enlisted as a ministerial designate to serve in the yet -to-be -constituted cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

Lagos cultists kill victim, police rescue suspects from mob

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday said its men arrested 27 suspects engaged in different crimes, including armed robbery, murder, and cultism.

The state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, during a press briefing at the command’s headquarters, Ikeja, on Friday, said arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

( source: Punch paper)

He said, “Before you today we have a total of 27 suspects who engaged in varying crimes including armed robbery, murder, cultism, vandalisation, etc.

“From all these cases, which we successfully cracked, we recovered a total of six arms, 12 live ammunition, one knife, two motorcycles, one vehicle, and SIM cards”.

Police arrest counterfeit currency fraudster, fake bank alert suspect in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a suspected fraudster who specialises in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public using counterfeit currency.

Spokesman of the Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq said nemesis caught up with the suspect, Bishir Umar, 28, alias Dan Zamfara of Magamar Jibia LGA, when the Command received intelligence on his illegal activities and location.

( Source: Daily Post Nigeria)

“Upon instant search in where he was trailed and arrested, the following suspected counterfeit currencies were recovered from his possession; four pieces of one N1000, CFA 10,000 Niger Republic currency; and one piece of the 2000 denomination of the Niger Republic CFA; as well as a passport ID card bearing “Amadou Salamatou,” ASP Sadiq said.

They snubbed me, nominated skit makers I’m better than – Nasboi berates AMVCA

Popular Skit maker and singer, Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has berated the organisers of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA, for not nominating him in the Online Social Content Creator category, in the award’s ninth edition.

The artist claimed he submitted a video for nomination but did not get a mention while skit makers below him were nominated.

( Source: Daily Post Nigeria)

He stated this while featuring on TVC’s programme, ESplash, recently.

Nasboi insisted that he had a better 2022 than most skit makers, career wise, insisting that he deserves at least, a nomination even if he was not going to win the award.

He said, “You know AMVCA started involving us; content creators category exactly two years ago. That first time, I wasn’t really upset [that I was not nominated]. But this second time if AMVCA is watching, I deserved a nomination.

Crownboy (

)