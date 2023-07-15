Today’s Headlines: Caution Wike, Ortom over utterances, stakeholders tell PDP, Tinubu Receives Oba Of Benin

Caution Wike, Ortom over utterances, stakeholders tell PDP

Against the backdrop of the recent war of words between the camps of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and those of Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom, former governors of Rivers and Benue States, some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Friday, have called on the party to caution the former governors.

Ortom had recently described Atiku as a frustrated man who was yet to come to terms with his rejection by five former aggrieved governors under the aegis of the Integrity Group.

Ortom’s jibe was a reaction to a statement credited to Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr Phrank Shaibu, who accused the ex-governor of gross incompetence while in office.

On his part, Wike has openly shown solidarity with the All Progressives Congress-led government with speculations making the rounds that he has been enlisted as a ministerial designate to serve in the yet-to-be-constituted cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu Receives Oba Of Benin, Olugbon Of Orile-Igbon

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday received, separately, the Oba of Benin Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, as well as the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, in his office at the State House, Abuja.

The Oba of Benin Kingdom did not speak to journalists after what it considered as a visit to congratulate the President. However, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon spoke after his interaction with the president.

Oba Alao said Nigerians would enjoy prosperity at the end of the day. He said this government was committed to serving and bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

The Deputy Chairman of Oyo State Obas and Chiefs said that they paid a courtesy visit to the President to wish him well, a successful tenure and also they have been able to discuss some national issues that will bring prosperity to all Nigerians.

WFM celebrates journalists championing gender-based issues

The maiden edition of an event organized by Women Radio Station, WFM 91.7, meant to recognize journalists and media organisations who have championed the course of gender-balanced reportage, was held last weekend in Lagos.

During the event, journalists across print, broadcast and digital platforms were celebrated for their efforts to further women-focused reporting.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the station, Toun Okewole-Sonaiya, stated that the award was meant to celebrate women blazing the trail in female reportage.

While commending the media for its deliberate and intentional commitment to gender-sensitive reporting, Okewole-Sonaiya explained that the award was to honour outstanding works of media outlets and journalists who were breaking barriers to tell untold stories about women.

Access Bank to acquire Standard Chartered’s subsidiaries in five countries

Access Bank Plc and Standard Chartered Bank have entered into agreements for the acquisition of Standard Chartered’s shareholding in its subsidiaries in Angola, Cameroon, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone, and its consumer, private and business banking business in Tanzania.

Each transaction remained subject to the approval of the respective local regulators and the banking regulator in Nigeria.

A statement said the announcement was made on Friday at Standard Chartered’s Headquarters in London, in the presence of senior representatives from both banks, and signed by, the Regional Chief Executive Officer, Africa & Middle East, Standard Chartered, Sunil Kaushal, and the Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna.

Access Bank will provide a full range of banking services and continuity for key stakeholders including employees and clients in the Standard Chartered businesses across the five aforementioned countries.

