Today’s Headlines: Caution Wike, Ortom Over Utterances – Stakeholders Tell PDP; Tinubu Receives Ewuare II, Alao

PDP Told To Caution Wike, Ortom Over Utterances

Against the backdrop of the recent war of words between the camps of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and those of Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom, former governors of Rivers and Benue States, some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Friday, have called on the party to caution the former governors.

Ortom had recently described Atiku as a frustrated man who was yet to come to terms with his rejection by five former aggrieved governors under the aegis of the Integrity Group.

Ortom’s jibe was a reaction to a statement credited to Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr Phrank Shaibu, who accused the ex-governor of gross incompetence while in office.

Tinubu Receives Ewuare II, Alao

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday received, separately, the Oba of Benin Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, as well as the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, in his office at the State House, Abuja.

The Oba of Benin Kingdom did not speak to journalists after what it considered as a visit to congratulate the President. However, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon spoke after his interaction with the president.

Oba Alao said Nigerians would enjoy prosperity at the end of the day.

He said this government was committed to serving and bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

Sanction Wike for hobnobbing with Tinubu, NEC member tells PDP

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party National Executive Committee, Timothy Osadolor, has called on the leadership of the party to sanction former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, over his association with the All Progressives Congress and the Bola Tinubu-led presidency.

He said the party would survive if Wike was expelled, noting that no individual could be bigger than the party.

Osadolor, who is the Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, in an interview with Saturday PUNCH recently, noted that the despite efforts made by the various organs of the party to appease Wike and make him return to the PDP fold; the former governor had continued to show disrespect to the party at every given opportunity.

Nigerian Judicial Council Appoints Chief Justice’s Son, Ariwoola As High Court Judge

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has appointed a son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as a judge of the Federal High Court.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday by the Director of Information of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Soji Oye.

According to the statement, the new judge was appointed alongside one Grand Kadi, 23 Federal High Court judges, and four Kadis of Kano’s Sharia Court of Appeal.

He stated that the new appointments were made at the conclusion of the council’s 103rd meeting, which was held in Abuja on Friday and presided over by Justice Ariwoola.

