Today’s Headlines: Caution Wike, Ortom Over Utterances, Stakeholders Tell PDP, Moment Ambode visited Tinubu in Abuja

Caution Wike, Ortom over utterances, stakeholders tell PDP

Against the backdrop of the recent war of words between the camps of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and those of Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom, former governors of Rivers and Benue States, some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Friday, have called on the party to caution the former governors.

Ortom had recently described Atiku as a frustrated man who was yet to come to terms with his rejection by five former aggrieved governors under the aegis of the Integrity Group.

Ambode visited Tinubu

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Ambode has not been in good terms with Tinubu since he lost the governorship ticket to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2019.

Ita Oba Day: Eagle Schnapps Celebrates With Olota Of Ota

Eagle Aromatic Schnapps from the stable of Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), has again demonstrated the brand’s spirit of solidarity and felicitation as it celebrated this year’s Ita Oba Day with the Olota of Ota, His Majesty, Oba (Prof.) Adeyemi Obalanlege, Lanlege Ekun II and the Awori people.

The Ita Oba Day in its fifth year, was one of the numerous community development initiatives introduced by Oba Obalanlege on his ascension of the Olota throne five years ago. The special day serves as a platform for uniting all Awori sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora, and is celebrated every year immediately after the Eid-el Kabir festivities. The Ota towns and communities that come together to celebrate day include Sango-Ota, Ilogbo-Ota, Itele-Ota, Atan-Ota and others.

Invest N500bn palliative funds in infrastructure, activists urge FG

rights activists have discredited the National Assembly’s approval of President Bola Tinubu’s request of N500bn to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on the poor, noting that it is better invested in infrastructure as there is no dependable data system to carry out a transparent, impactful process.

The reactions came Thursday following Tinubu’s move for “approval of an additional $800m for the funding of the National Safety Programme,” under which the Federal Government will transfer the sum of N8,000 monthly to 12,000,000 poor and low-income households for six months. The cash will be digitally transfered directly to the bank accounts and mobile wallets of beneficiaries.

Presidential tribunal reserves judgement on APM’s case against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, on Friday, reserved its judgement on the petition the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, filed to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The five-member panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, okayed the matter for judgement after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

Cited as 1st to 5th Defendants in the petition marked: CA/PEPC/04/2023, are the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Mr. Kabiru Masari

