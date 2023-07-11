Today’s Headlines: Catholic Priest, 3 Others Kidnapped In Ebonyi, South-East Leaders Seek FG Intervention Over Insecurity

Catholic Priest, Three Others Kidnapped In Ebonyi

A Catholic Priest, Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike has been kidnapped in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Fr. Joseph is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of the State. He was kidnapped alongside three others, on Monday, on his way back from pastoral duties.

The kidnappers, it was gathered, are making financial demands before they could be released.

The Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki has called for prayers for the unconditional release of the abducted Priest and three others.

In a statement titled “Call For Prayers” which was signed by the Diocese’s Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Matthew Uzoma Opoke, on Tuesday, the Church confirmed that the Priest was abducted close to his Parish.

South-East Leaders Seek FG Intervention Over Insecurity

Political leaders from the South-East region are calling on the Federal Government to intervene in order to ensure that normalcy returns to the region.

This came after a meeting of governors and elected members of the National Assembly from the region held in Abuja on Monday.

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the governments in the region need the assistance of the Federal Government to address the security challenges in the region.

Leaders from the South-East from across political divides attended the meeting, which was held behind closed doors.

At the end of the meeting, Uzodinma announced the resolution to seek the intervention of the Federal Government.

Some of the leaders in attendance were the President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and former Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige.

Beyond the sit-at-home order of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and gunmen attacks, the political leaders expressed determination to end other challenges hindering the development of the region.

Tinubu Writes Senate, Asks For Service Chiefs’ Confirmation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who read the letter at the resumption of the plenary session on Tuesday, said the service chiefs would be screened by the entire Senate in its chamber at a yet-to-be-announced date.

Last week, the President similarly asked the House of Representatives to confirm the newly appointed service chiefs.

The Speaker, Abass Tajudeen, read the President’s letter at opened Thursday plenary session.

The President appointed the service chiefs on June 19.

Meanwhile, the Senate President has also announced some standing committees, namely Appropriations, Public Accounts, Ethics, and Public Petitions and Establishment.

Akpabio revealed that Senator Solomon Adeola would chair the Appropriations Committee, while Senator Ahmed Wadada is to chair the Public Accounts Committee.

The Senate President also read a letter from President Bola Tinubu addressed to the Senate seeking the confirmation of recently appointed service chiefs.

Why I Ask That My Monthly Pension Be Suspended – Gbenga Daniel

Mr Daniel now the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly said his action, was because he doesn’t want to be receiving double remuneration having returned to public service after 12 years.

“I remember there was indeed a court judgement which SERAP got basically saying that people should not be entitled to double payment, especially if you now have another kind of public office. But even before then, naturally, a human being should not be entitled to double remuneration,” Daniel said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

“So, for me like I said earlier on, for about 12 years I was not in public service, now that I am back in public service let me just make sure that I tidy things up.

“And somebody just pointed out to me and say why don’t I just remind the governor that I am not here and he should please stop the monthly pension that he was paying and hopefully when I am out of the Senate we check what the law says.”

He added that if after his stay at the Senate and it happens that Senators have emoluments, he may continue with that or revert to the one the Ogun State government was paying him as a former governor.

His decision to suspend his pension has generated a lot of reactions from the public, but the former governor said the reactions clearly indicate that things that appear to be normal are becoming unusual in the country.

