Today’s Headlines: Cash Transfer Is A Scam — Gov Uba Sani; Binani’s Move Against Fintiri Dead On Arrival — CPS

Cash Transfer Is A Scam—Uba Sani

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has criticised the already suspended N8,000 cash transfer palliative by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to indigent Nigerians households, describing it as “a scam.”

Tinubu had proposed to transfer N8,000 to 12 million Nigerian households for six months to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy.

But this had triggered outrage among Nigerians, forcing the president to order a review of the scheme.

During an interview with ARISE Television, Sani, said there was no certainty of an accurate and updated database of the Nigerian people that will benefit from the scheme.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Binani’s Move Against Fintiri Dead On Arrival—CPS

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

The Chief Press Secretary to the Adamawa Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, has described the move of Senator Aisha Dahiru, aka Binani, to approach the tribunal over the governorship election as dead on arrival.

In a statement on Saturday, the CPS dismissed the allegation of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) supported Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to win the 2023 election as baseless.

Wonosikou reiterated that such is the antics of unsuccessful politicians who are desperate for power.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press conference held in Abuja on Saturday by the Binani led faction of the APC in Adamawa, in which they accused the INEC of supporting His Excellency, The Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to win the 2023 election in Adamawa; in the same statement, they accused what they described as some Abuja APC powerful politicians of sabotaging their effort.”

APC Chairmanship: Lukman writes APC governors, warns against Ganduje’s endorsement

Photos Credits: Punch. paper

The National Vice Chairman for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has written the Progressive Governors’ Forum to express his displeasure over its alleged choice of former Kano Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Lukman warned that such an endorsement would be unfair to President Bola Tinubu and Ganduje himself.

His warning was contained in a leaked letter written on July 21 and addressed to the Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzondimma. The letter is titled ‘APC National Chairman: PGF should serve as the Conscience of APC.’

Plateau: COAS establishes new operation to tackle insecurity in Mangu

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

A new tion, Hakorin Damisa IV has been launched in Mangu local government area, Plateau State by the Nigerian Army as a launchpad to tackle the emerging insecurity in the local government area.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja who was in Mangu on Saturday to launch the new operation said the aim was to tackle and end the recurring killings in the area as he tasked the personnel of the new operation to deal decisively with trouble makers.

Hakorin Damisa is a Hausa language which means Leopard’s teeth.

Addressing the personnel dedicated to the operation, the COAS said, “I am here to thank you for what you have been doing to bring peace and stability to Mangu and Plateau State. As your Chief of Army Staff, I have encapsulated my command philosophy which is to have a Nigerian Army that is well-trained, equipped and highly motivated towards achieving our constitutional responsibility in a joint environment.

