Today’s Headlines: CAN Probes Obi’s Alleged N2bn Largesse, Governor Buni Escapes Attack At APC Rally

CAN Probes Obi’s Alleged N2bn Largesse

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Sunday distanced itself from a purported N2 billion allegedly given by the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, to churches under its umbrella.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

While urging the public to disregard the purported petition as its content was not only untrue but also malicious, CAN said it would probe the source of the letter in the public interest.

CAN described the letter by Frank Onwumere as malicious and untrue, but warned those peddling the falsehood to desist from such act because they were capable of defaming innocent people and revered religious institutions as well as breaching public peace.

Governor Buni Escapes Attack At APC Rally

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has escaped a thuggery attack at All Progressives Congress zonal rally at Gashua the headquarters of Bade local government area.

News Source: Channels TV

The APC supporters who converged for a zonal rally at Gashua play ground in their thousands chanted “Ba ma son Mai Mala Buni” meaning we do not want Mai Mala Buni.

The pandemonium started when the Governor was about hand to over APC flags to candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections and suddenly the thugs started throwing sands and objects.

The governor had to be whisked away with the help of his security aides.

Photos Credit: Google

500,000 persons mobilized for Tinubu’s Rivers rally – PCC

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State said it had mobilised about 50,000 persons across the state to attend the rally of Bola Tinubu in Port Harcourt.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Sunday shortly after inspecting the venue for the rally.

The APC presidential rally is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Governor Nyesom Wike approved the venue last week, where he waived the N5m non-refundable fee.

Shehu Sani explains reason behind APC ‘family war’

A former Senator, Shehu Sani, has given reason behind the current misunderstanding between the All Progressives Congress and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

The PUNCH reports some of the party members were not on good terms with Buhari and have publicly rejected his policies on the new naira notes.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

Sani disclosed that Buhari wants to leave a legacy where money does not influence who becomes Nigeria’s next president while his party members believed Buhari’s achievements since 2015 as president cannot earn them victory in the forthcoming general elections.

“President Buhari wants to leave behind a legacy where money doesn’t influence who becomes Nigeria’s next president.

“The Ruling party leaders think that his record in office can’t deliver them to victory without the massive use of money. This is the basis of their family war,” Sani tweeted on Saturday.

What I will do for teenager at Obi’s rally – Cubana Chief Priest

Popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has vowed to help the boy who stood in front of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s moving convoy at a Lagos rally on Saturday.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The photo of the boy, identified as Yusuf Alimi, where he raised his hands to show his support for Obi went viral on social media on Saturday.

A Facebook user, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, had asked for the boy’s whereabouts because he wanted to give him N100,000 saying, “ This is the photo of the week. How can I get to this boy? I want to gift him 100k. It’s youth o’clock! I see hope for common persons coming back again!”

Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram story on Saturday and reshared the Facebook post of Onukwubiri vowing to change his story.

