Today’s Headlines: CAN probe Obi alleged N2bn largesse; Imo poly invent drone to tackle insecurity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CAN probe Obi alleged N2bn largesse

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Sunday distanced itself from a purported N2 billion allegedly given by the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, to churches under its umbrella.

While urging the public to disregard the purported petition as its content was not only untrue but also malicious, CAN said it would probe the source of the letter in the public interest.

CAN described the letter by Frank Onwumere as malicious and untrue, but warned those peddling the falsehood to desist from such act because they were capable of defaming innocent people and revered religious institutions as well as breaching public peace.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the clarification in a statement titled, “Re: Petition on the misappropriation of N2 billion given by the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi, to churches under the umbrella of CAN”.

Imo poly invent drone to tackle insecurity

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, has invented a surveillance drone to curb insecurity within the school premises.

The rector of the institution, Michael Arimanwa, who spoke to journalists on the achievements of the polytechnic on his four years anniversary, said the surveillance drone was programmed to detect people’s conversations.

The PUNCH reported that the school had invented a 7.5kva fuelless and fumeless generator.

The rector disclosed the generator is another impact recorded by the institution, with the prospect of providing a solution to man’s existing problems.

Alleged N2bn gift: Church address doesn’t exist, says Imo CAN

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Christian Association of Nigeria in Imo State on Sunday said that the address used by one Frank Onwumere n a petition claiming that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, gave out N2 billion to churches, does not exist.

The chairman of CAN in Imo State, Divine Eches, said this in his response to the enquiries by the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, sent to religious affairs correspondents.

Eches said, We would want to state categorically: That the said church is not in Imo State and the said Plot 35 Okigwe Road cannot be located in the search we have conducted this (Sunday) afternoon with about 20 able youth leaders from the beginning of Okigwe Road, Owerri to the end.

“That the name of the said Pastor Onwumere we know, held several political appointments under the administration of the former Governor of Imo State, of which his last office was Okigwe Local Government Council Chairman and was removed by former Governor (Emeka) Ihedioha in 2019″.

New naira: Police warn miscreants against vandalisation of banks, ATMs

Photo Credit: Punch papers

As part of efforts to prevent the vandalisation of bank properties due to the scarcity of the new naira notes, the Bayelsa State Police Command has promised to ensure adequate security in banks and Automated Teller Machines across the State.

Bayelsa police command, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, ordered Divisional Police Officers and other policemen to be observant and watch out for miscreants, while warning residents of the state to shun any form of violence and destruction of properties.

“Miscreants, under any guise, are hereby warned to desist from carrying out any unlawful assembly to unleash violence in the state, as the command will not allow any person(s) or group of persons to truncate the relative peace being enjoyed in the state”, it read.

In a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat, the command acknowledged the plight of the masses but added that the Central Bank of Nigeria aimed to improve circulation of the new note.

Arisco (

)