Today’s Headlines: Calling For Self-determination, Not Terrorism—Kanu’s Lawyer, PDP Govs In Crucial Meeting

Calling For Self-determination, Not Terrorism—Kanu’s Lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says calling for self-determination is neither treason nor an act of terrorism.

Ejimakor said former President Muhammadu Buhari did not understand this and the reason “he hounded and IPOB and renditioned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Kanu’s lawyer said this in a Twitter post on Tuesday while urging President Bola Tinubu to act differently.

He tweeted, “Mr President (@officialABAT), the demand for BIAFRA is called ‘self-determination’. It’s not treason or terrorism. But BUHARI didn’t understand this; that’s why he hounded IPOB and renditioned MNK. As a smart man, you’re expected to understand & act differently. Again, #FreeMNK.”

In an earlier tweet, the lawyer cautioned those linking the violent enforcement of sit-at-home in the South-East to Kanu and his group, IPOB.

PDP Govs In Crucial Meeting

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have commenced their meeting.

This was a sequel to the arrival of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and his Akwa Ibom and Enugu State counterparts, Umo Eno and Peter Mbah among others.

The PDP Governor’s Forum which is holding its inaugural meeting is said to be discussing the state of the nation as well as the party.

All 13 Governors elected on the party platform are expected to be in attendance.

Those who have so far arrived include Sheriff Oborevwori, Dauda Lawal, Duoye Diri and Ahmadu Fintiri, Seyi Makinde, Governors of Delta, Zamfara, Bayelsa Adamawa and Oyo States respectively.

Tinubu Orders Manhunt For Plateau, Benue Killers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security agencies to fish out the masterminds of what he called “dastardly acts” of killings in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and parts of Benue State.

The president, in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Dele Alake, condemned the most recent internecine killings.

Tinubu, who expressed sadness and grief over the latest round of violence in Plateau State, described the festering “reprisal attacks, needless and avoidable bloodletting” among communities in the two states “very depressing”.

Sit-at-home: Enugu residents count losses, say ‘we can’t cope anymore’

Residents of Enugu State have lamented the negative impact of the frequent sit-at-home order by non-state actors in the South-east region of Nigeria.

They made their feelings known in separate interviews with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

The residents, among whom are traders, artisans and legal practitioners, said their various means of livelihood were being drastically affected.

‘I’m managing to survive’

A trader at Ogbete Market, Jude Uwazurike, said his business was gradually decreasing by the day as a result of the frequent closure of the market.

He said: “I sell clothes (abada) at Ogbete Market and I can say without mincing words that I was doing well in my business before now.

