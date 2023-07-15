Today’s Headlines: Call for removal of INEC Chairman baseless-AA, Remi Tinubu meets governors’ wives, asks them to use their positions positively.

Call for removal of INEC Chairman baseless, unfortunate, AA, APP tackle LP

Action Alliance, AA, and Action Peoples Party, APP, have described as unfortunate the call by the Labour Party, LP, through its Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

In a statement on Thursday night, Barrister Kenneth Udeze, the National Chairman of Action Alliance, AA, accused the Labour Party of mud slinging the INEC boss having failed to establish its case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to Udeze, the Labour Party and its public facing organs are seeking to distract the public from the reality that their candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, did not win the 2023 presidential election and could not realistically have won it.

He said it is reforms introduced by INEC that litigants are relying on to present their cases at various election petition tribunals across the nation

“Assuming without conceding, the elections were manipulated, the Labour Party can only prove its case using the instrumentality of the innovations promoted and defended by the INEC chairman. It beggars belief that while relying on innovations introduced by the INEC chairman, the party still castigates him and seeks to hound him,”

He said it is without a doubt that INEC under the leadership of Mahmood has introduced the most far-reaching innovations to improve the electoral process in Nigeria.

Also, the Action Peoples Party, APP, in a separate statement said it is unfortunate that INEC has become an easily available punching bag at whom the political class targets to manipulate the system or at whom the political class targets its angst.

Remi Tinubu meets governors’ wives, asks them to use their positions positively.

Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, has asked wives of governors to use their positions to impact meaningfully the lives of people in their states.

The first lady spoke on Friday during a meeting with governors’ wives at the state house, Abuja.

During the sit-down, Tinubu formally introduced the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), her pet project, to her visitors.

She asked them to support the RHI programme in their different states, adding the initiative will not disrupt their personal projects.

She encouraged the governors’ wives to use the opportunity to help their spouses to deliver on their campaign promises.

“I wish to remind each of us that the exalted positions we are in today should be seen as an opportunity to impact more meaningfully, not only in the lives of people in your states but Nigeria as a whole,” the first lady was quoted in a statement by Bukola Kukoyi, her media aide.

In June, the first lady launched the RHI programme to empower women, youth and children in the country.

Akeredolu will resume soon, says Omisore

National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Iyiola Omisore has expressed optimism that Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, would soon resume duties.

Omisore said there was no need for alarm but prayers for the Governor to return after adequate rest.

He spoke in Akure when he met with the Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa,

The APC National Scribe who said he was on a “solidarity visit” said the twist in the wish and prayer of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was regrettable.

Omisore reiterated that the National Chairman never said the governor was incapacitated.He explained that the visit was meant to dispel the misapprehension of Adamu’s statement

“Mr. Chairman only urged people to pray for the quick recovery of your governor; not on account of being incapacitated.

“Our visit, therefore, is to reinforce the position of the national secretariat that we only prayed for the quick recovery of Arakunrin Akeredolu SAN, and not otherwise”, Omisore stressed.

US needs to speed up delivery of weapons to Taiwan, US general says.﻿

The United States and its allies need to speed up the delivery of weapons to Taiwan in the coming years to help the island defend itself, the top U.S. general said on Friday.

The United States is Taiwan’s most important arms supplier. Beijing has repeatedly demanded the sale of U.S. weapons to Taiwan stop, viewing them as unwarranted support for the democratically governed island that Beijing claims.

“The speed at which we, the United States, or other countries assist Taiwan in improving (their) defensive capabilities, I think that probably needs to be accelerated in the years to come,” U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during a visit to Tokyo.

Milley said Taiwan needed weapons like air defence systems and those that could target ships from land.

“I think it’s important that Taiwan’s military and their defensive capabilities be improved,” he said.

Taiwan has since last year complained of delays to U.S. weapon deliveries, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers turned supplies to Ukraine as it battles invading Russian forces. The issue has concerned some U.S. lawmakers.

Taiwan has said that its defence spending this year will focus on preparing weapons and equipment for a “total blockade” by China, including parts for F-16 fighters and replenishing weapons.

