Today’s Headlines: By 6pm Tinubu’s Victory Will Be Done, Dusted—APC, I Have No Plan To Join APC—Wike

By 6pm Tinubu’s Victory Will Be Done, Dusted—APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has vowed by 6 pm the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory will be done and dusted.

Director of the Diaspora Directorate at the Presidential Campaign Council PCC and Chairman of the APC in the United Kingdom, Prince Ade Omole made this vow on Monday in Abuja while speaking with journalists at the national secretariat of the party.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections for 2023 have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, the 25th of February.

I Have No Plan To Join APC—Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that he will not join the All Progressives Congress, despite its stance on zoning the presidency to the south.

The governor, who described the insinuations that he will defect to the APC as speculative, maintained that he remained an unrepentant member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Governor Wike stated these at the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Monday.

He informed the council ahead of Saturday’s presidential election that he would be voting for only the candidate that could guarantee the unity of the country.

EXCLUSIVE: Delta APC Ward Chairmen Paid N2million Each To Resign, Join Opposition PDP

Less than six days before the February 25, 2023 general elections, some ward chairmen of the Delta state All Progressives Congress (APC) are said to have collected N2 million each to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), SaharaReporters has learnt.

The N2 million each was allegedly paid by the state governor and PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa to woo the APC ward chairmen across the 25 local government councils to join the PDP.

It was however gathered that the resignations, which is being done in secret, was as a result of the alleged high-handedness, greed and inability of the state APC governorship candidate and deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege to see to the welfare of his party men who have been complaining about alleged neglect since inception of office.

Police Arrest 30 Suspects In Ogun Over Fuel, Naira Scarcity Riots

Normalcy seems to have been restored in the Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State after a violent protest that rocked the town early on Monday over scarcity of fuel and the new naira notes.

Banks and business premises were attacked and set ablaze, cars looted and burnt, as shops were forced to remain under lock and key.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, who led his men and soldiers to the scene, 30 suspects have been arrested in connection with the unrest.

Residents claim the violence started around 5:30 am while law-abiding citizens were still sleeping.

Most affected was Oba Erinwole Road where about seven branches of commercial banks were attacked and ATM machines vandalised and looted, leaving the Sagamu neighbourhood as a shadow of itself.

