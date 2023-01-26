Today’s Headlines: Bullion vans at Tinubu’s house missed address— Ayodele Adewale, OBJ; Obasanjo, Fayemi meet Wike in Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bullion vans at tinubu’s house missed the address—Adewale

The Lagos State Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ayodele Adewale, has claimed that the bullion vans spotted at the residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s residence on the eve of the 2019 presidential election “missed their way.”

Source: Punch papers

Adewale stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Thursday. According to him, the bullion van matter had been put to rest a long time ago. He said, “On the bullion van or no bullion van and all of that, I think that matter has been put to rest. There was no money in the bullion van. The bullion vans that even came missed their way to have come there.

“I was in that house on that very day and it was not on an election day. The bullion vans missed their way to come there. Adewale further said, “There are some companies that have high (number of) staff (members); that pay their staff with cash; that bullion van missed its way there, and it was not invited by Asiwaju or anybody.”

Obasanjo, Fayemi meet Wike in Rivers

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state met with Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Source: Vanguard

Obasanjo and Fayemi met with the Rivers governor on Thursday. The duo is attending the ongoing Port Harcourt International Conference 2023, which is currently held at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt. The summit is tagged, “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria.”

Discos lament low power allocation

Electricity utility firms otherwise known as the DisCos have bemoaned low power supply from generating companies, which has led to load shedding.

Source: Punch papers

The country has been experiencing low power supply for some weeks, with many areas getting electricity supply for only an hour per day. The DisCos have blamed GenCos for the significant drop in electricity. A statement from Ikeja Electric over the weekend said it has been shedding load as a result of low power allocation.

“We apologize for the current power supply you have been experiencing in certain parts of our network lately. This is due to the inadequate allocation received, hence the load shedding. “We regret the inconvenience this has caused and wish to assure you that we are engaging the responsible stakeholders in the electricity value chain to improve the situation,” Ikeja Electric said in a note to its customers.

JUST IN: Another gov candidate dies one month before the elections

The governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in Adamawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Maina, was on Thursday confirmed dead one month before the general election.

Source: Punch papers

He was said to have died on Wednesday, January 25 after a brief illness in Abuja, the same day the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, was confirmed dead.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NRM, Olusola Afuye, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to The PUNCH. He said, “According to the statement from the family, late Alhaji Abba Maina died on Wednesday, January 25 at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after a brief illness.

