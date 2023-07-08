Today’s Headlines: Bulkachuwa Asks Court To Stop ICPC Arrest; Mmesoma Ejikeme Admits To Result Forgery

Bulkachuwa Asks Court To Stop ICPC Arrest

A former senator Muhammed Bulkachuwa has asked a Federal High in Abuja to stop the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) from investigating and arresting him over comments about influencing his wife’s judicial decisions.

Bulkachuwa, who represented Bauchi North Senatorial District, had during the valedictory session of the 9th Senate, said he interfered with the functions of his wife, former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to assist some of his colleagues in the assembly.

Justice Bulkachuwa, who retired in 2020 after the mandatory age of 70 years, has since denied making any decisions out of political influence.

In the suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/895/2023 brought against the Attorney General of the Federation, the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Department of State Services, the ICPC, and the Nigeria Police Force, Bulkachuwa wants judicial interpretation of Section 1 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017, which confers immunity on him from any civil or criminal litigation in respect of any utterance he makes on the floor of the Senate in his capacity as a serving senator.

Mmesoma Admits To Result Forgery

Embattled Anambra candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme has finally admitted to a panel of independent investigators set up by the Anambra State Government that she forged her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results, The PUNCH reports.

In the report made available to Journalists in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Dr, Fabian Benjamin, the panel noted that Mmesoma did not give any reason for the forgery.

“In Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s submission, she owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired. She also admitted to have given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using the same phone Artel Number.

“According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated. The Committee tried to find out the motive behind her action, but Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma said NOTHING.

In their own submissions, the Principal Anglican Girls’Secondary school, Uruagu Nnewi, and the Education Secretary – Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed shock at what transpired where in their presence, Mmesoma admitted having manipulated her UTME results, deceiving the school, her immediate family and the State Government.”

Journalist Demands N50m From Nnamani Over Intellectual Property

A journalist, Cyriacus Njoku, has demanded the sum of N50 million in compensation against former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, over the reward in a book written in his honour.

Njoku, in a suit before an FCT High Court, is contending that after he proposed to the ex-lawmaker to write the book, ‘The Peoples Lawmaker’ in 2021, he gave him a cheque of N500,000 to publish same and wrote the forward to the book.

Njoku claims that both of them agreed to share the proceeds of the launch of the book, but to his surprise, the ex-lawmaker presented another book ‘Standing Strong’ on April 21, 2021, and failed to reach out to him for the said launch and presentation.

In his defence, Nnamani submitted that he never agreed with Njoku to write any book, and as such “the issue of any reward of proceeds of the public presentation/launch never arose,” adding that by his claim, the book was never presented or launched at any time.

Don’t Negotiate With Bandits; Northern leaders warn Tinubu

Northern leaders have rejected a call by former governor of Zamfara State, Malam Yerima Sani, asking President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with terrorists and bandits in the country and grant them amnesty as it was done for Niger Delta militants by the late Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration. In their separate views, they argued that such negotiations will continue to fail because the bandits do not have a central command of leadership and they never kept the agreements reached with some of them in the past by some states and communities in the north.

President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide and Chairman of the three sociocultural/ethnic groups in Benue state, Chief Iorbee Ihagh said: “there is no way President Bola Tinubu’s government will negotiate with bandits and terrorists. These were people who were brought into this country from parts of West Africa to prosecute elections for some persons in 2015. After they won their elections they failed to keep to the agreement they entered with the criminals and that is why they took to banditry and terrorism and tormenting the North. Those who brought them into the country know themselves. They should be made to go and clean up the mess they created for Nigerians.

