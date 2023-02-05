Today’s Headlines: Buhari:Tinubu Is Next President; INEC Fully Ready For 2023 Elections, Says Yakubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari:Tinubu Is Next President

From President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday came a fresh endorsement for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the February 25 election.

Addressing an APC rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, Buhari described Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president

The APC flag bearer, according to the president, is not only a strong believer in Nigeria, he has what it takes to make the country better than it is now.

We will win through and through. I trust Tinubu’s dedication and service,” he told the cheering crowd in English and Hausa.

Buhari, who spoke against the background of alleged cracks in the APC hierarchy ahead of the election, said: “I have known Bola Tinubu for more than 20 years. I will continue to campaign for him

INEC Fully Ready For 2023 Elections, Says Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu yesterday said that with the success of the mock accreditation, the commission was fully ready for the conduct of the 2023 general elections. The Mock accreditation exercise is meant to test the effectiveness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System being deployed for the election nationwide as a replacement for the card reader.

The exercise is taking place in about 436 polling units in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory with two polling units drawn from six local government areas and two Area councils of the FCT.

Yakubu monitored the exercise in two polling units in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Bwari Area council, expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise. He said reports from across the country indicate a huge success of the exercise, with each voter being accredited under 30 seconds.

Adeyemi to Buhari:7 Days Too Long To Address Naira Scarcity

The Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Smart Adeyemi, said yesterday that the seven day period President Buhari seeks to address the current naira scarcity is too much.

Adeyemi said the problem deserves an instant solution as the pains Nigerians are going through are unbearable.

Many of the artisans and small-scale business people have their money at home. As I speak to you I have a record of people who died because they had no money to buy drugs in the last few days, they died because of complications,” he told reporters in Abuja

It was in response to the pledge made by Buhari to APC governors that he would address the naira scarcity within seven days.

Adeyemi said the pains already inflicted on the people were s becoming unbearable and pleaded with the President to act immediately to avoid further deaths among the people

Anti-People Tinubu Responsible For Economic woes —PDP PCC

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, set the stage for the national economic setback of the nation and must take responsibility for his actions.

The PDP campaign recalled how Tinubu led a campaign against the introduction of gradual removal of fuel subsidy which had accompanied palliatives that was cushioning the effects of subsidy on Nigerians.

Accusing the presidential candidate of the APC through a statement signed by the spokesperson for the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday, also recalled that Tinubu reportedly engineered and masterminded the increase in the subsidy payment by the President Major-General Muhammadu Buharis (retd.) administration without evidence of corresponding increase in the volume of fuel consumed by Nigerians.

You’re Alone – Arewa Youths Tell Atiku

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has frowned at the call by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, should not review its deadline for the extension of the new naira notes.

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima said Atiku stands alone in his call that the CBN should not review its deadline for the extension of the new naira note swap.

Following the backlash that greeted the policy, Atiku had urged the CBN not to succumb to blackmail by extending the deadline for the naira swap.

Reacting, Shettima said it would be suicidal for the CBN to consider Atiku’s advice not to extend the deadline.

In a statement, Shettima said for the CBN’s policy to succeed, it needs to have a human face

