Today’s Headlines: Buhari’s Ministers Were Most Powerful—Kokori: FFK Under Gire For Accusing Gov Otti Of Refusing To Recognise Tinubu As President

Buhari’s Ministers Were Most Powerful—Kokori

You have been a strong advocate of true federalism in the country. What do you expect from President Bola Tinubu in this regard?

After a year, he should start thinking seriously about it. Nigeria should go true federalism. Actually, that is one of the anchors of Afenifere. If Tinubu does not do that, then he has betrayed the people and he will lose his base in the South-West, South-East, South-South and even the Middle Belt.

People who don’t know him are youths who felt every old man is a thief in Nigeria, so Peter Obi took advantage of it. I always tell people, Peter Obi is not a socialist; he is not even a liberal socialist. Peter Obi is a capitalist, so how Labour nominated a capitalist to be their flag bearer, we don’t know. Nigeria is a strange country.

Insecurity has continued to be a challenge in the country. Having appointed new Service Chiefs and IGP, what further steps do you think the President should take to tackle the problem?

It is actually a shame that Nigeria is passing through this horrible security situation for the past 15 years; it has been bad since 2010. Some of us believe that government can wipe out security promoters like bandits, herdsmen, unknown gunmen and criminal elements but it is a pity that Nigeria government has not taken the issue of security seriously.

Fani-Kayode Under Gire For Accusing Gov Otti Of Refusing To Recognise Tinubu As President

Ferdinand Ekeoma, spokesman of the Governor of Abia State, has slammed a former Nigerian Minister of Ation, Femi Fani Kayode, over his recent outbursts against Governor Alex Otti.

On Wednesday, Kayode took a swipe at the state governor and accused him of refusing to hang the official portrait of the new President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his office because he does not recognise the ex-Lagos Governor as his president.

However, Mr Ekeoma, while reacting in a statement issued in Umuahia, the state capital, described Fani-Kayode’s claim as malicious and unfounded, as the government is not surprised at the cheap pettiness and lack of decorum displayed by the former minister.

According to him, “Unlike Fani-Kayode, who had manifested his known trademark of pettiness and lack of decorum when he roundly and repeatedly abused and blackmailed President Tinubu in the past, Governor Alex Otti, in line with his upbringing, orientation, character and exposure, does not act irrationally and thus could not have under any circumstances refused to recognise President Tinubu as the President of Nigeria, especially, when he and the President enjoy a long standing relationship that transcends politics.

Anambra Secured Under Soludo – APGA

The National Coordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has faulted those spreading rumours of insecurity in Anambra State and declared that Anambra of today is very well secured under the result-oriented leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Obigwe spoke in Awka yesterday following the pandemonium that ensued in different parts of the state on Friday over the rumoured attack by unknown gunmen enforcing the one week sit-at-home order by the Simon Ekpa-led group of Biafra agitators.

He noted that a lot has really changed in Anambra State for good recalling that when people talk about insecurity in the state, it reminds him of the fact that Governor Soludo was once a victim of gunmen attack prior to the governorship elections but he was undeterred by the incident as he rather went ahead to confront the situation after his swearing-in.

Tinubu’s Ministerial List Including Ex-Govs Might Be Prophecy–Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the ministerial list in circulation.

Sani said President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list might be a prophecy.

He also noted that the ministerial list, which includes former state governors, might be fake.

Tweeting, Sani wrote: “The List of President Tinubu’s ministers in circulation is filled with Former Governors; the list is either a fake news or a prophecy.”

Some former governors and eminent Nigerians have been linked to the ministerial list.

However, the presidency had said the ministerial list was not ready.

Tinubu’s media aide, Dele Alake, said the list circulating on social media was false.

