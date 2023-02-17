Today’s Headlines: Buhari’s Govt Clueless, Directionless —Atiku, Bello Congratulates El-rufa’i at 63

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari’s govt clueless, directionless, says Atiku

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday described the All Progressives Congress regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), as clueless and directionless.

Source: Punch papers

According to him, the current upheaval in the country resulting from the Federal Government’s poorly implemented naira redesign policies is one example of the ruling party’s failure. Atiku, in a statement on Thursday, maintained that the APC was not prepared for leadership when it took over power in 2015.

He said, ”Recently millions of Nigerians have fallen into intense anger due to a move by the Central Bank of Nigeria to hurl new banknotes. As a result, uproar ensued at some bank branches and some bankers have had to contend with confrontation from enraged youths in desperation to get the new Naira notes.

Bello congratulates El-Rufai at 63

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has hailed his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for his contributions to the progress and development of Nigeria.

Source: Punch papers

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, in Lokoja on Thursday, Bello described the Kaduna State Governor as a rare gift to Nigeria while congratulating him on his 63rd birthday.

“On this occasion of your 63 birthday, I join your family, friends, and millions of Nigerians to celebrate an astounding Quantity Surveyor, a legal luminary, a quintessential Public Administrator cum politician par excellence. “You have been a rare gift to our generation and have made significant contributions to the progress and development of our Father Land.

Security, corruption at stake with new cash policy – Buhari insists

President Muhammadu Buhari says the cashless policy and Naira swap by the Central Bank have short and long-term benefits for the country in dealing with insecurity and corruption.

Source: Vanguard

The President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari stated this when he received a briefing from members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on cashless policy and Naira swap at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

He, however, agreed that the apex bank should take the recommendation of a parliamentary Committee to rectify identified problems. Shehu stated that Buhari’s comments came as the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, assured him that N200 currency notes taken out of circulation would be moved back from today.

Evil people using Buhari to bring APC down – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has allowed individuals he (El-Rufai) described as “evil people” to use him (Buhari) to fight and defeat the political party that gave him the platform to serve Nigeria.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

He said that those people who are using the president as an instrument to defeat the APC are doing so because they failed in their bid to force their candidate on the party during the June 2022 primaries.

The Governor lamented that they were massively deploying resources and tools to defeat the APC in the forthcoming presidential election. El-Rufai claimed that the evil people are using the President and instrumentality of the Federal Government as a convenient cover to truncate Nigeria’s democracy because they have personally lost out.

