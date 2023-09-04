Today’s Headlines: Buhari’s Eight-Year Administration Was Full Of Sycophants, Refused To Listen To Expert Advice – Former Emir, Sanusi, TUC snubs NLC strike call

Buhari’s Eight-Year Administration Was Full Of Sycophants, Refused To Listen To Expert Advice – Former Emir, Sanusi

The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration treated the economy without recourse to experts’ advice.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who stated this in a video message to Nigerians, said sycophants exploited the system, adding that an “inexperienced boy” owned a jet under the past administration.

According to Daily Trust, Sanusi said the borrowing had crippled Nigeria’s economy, urging the citizens to be patient with the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu. Sanusi stated that some people wrote to him demanding that he should speak on the current situation in the country. He, however, said this is not the right time for him to speak on the difficulties Nigerians are experiencing.

TUC snubs NLC strike call

Senior civil servants will not join the strike call by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), it was learned yesterday.

The senior worker’s umbrella organization – the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – decided at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting yesterday in Abuja that it would continue with dialogue with the government to ease the pain of petrol subsidy removal, a senior figure told our correspondent.

The NLC on Friday announced that workers will go on a two-day warning strike, tomorrow and Wednesday. Its President Joe Ajaero said the decision was taken at its NEC meeting with the possibility of a “total shutdown” after 14 days. The TUC source, who is a NEC member said the union reasoned that the planned strike is “premature”. “The TUC feels there is no need to embark on a strike because we are still discussing with the Federal Government on the issue of palliatives for workers,” he said.

Nigerian Transparency Group suspends former NATCOM DG, Baba Muhammad

Nigerian Transparency Group has announced the suspension of Mr. Baba Muhammad, the former Director General of the National Commission for the Coordination and Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM).

Nigerian Transparency Group is committed to promoting integrity, accountability, and transparency within the public sector. The group stated that the suspension is in line with its principles, we wish to inform the general public of the suspension of Mr (NATCOM) which comes as a result of “grave allegations of extortion, misappropriation of funds, and his involvement in job racketeering with applicants.”

According to a press statement signed by the Press Secretary of the Group, Dauda Sani, and made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Monday, the Group stated that “These actions undermine the trust and integrity essential to the functioning of NATCOM, an organization tasked with a critical mission in the nation.” The Group added, “Furthermore, we would like to highlight that Mr. Baba Muhammad is currently under investigation by the Nigerian Police Force for his alleged breach of trust and misconduct.”

Tinubu holds emergency meeting with security chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies.

The president, who is scheduled to depart Abuja for India later in the day to attend the G20 summit held between 9 and 10, presided over the meeting attended by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, his Navy counterpart, Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Also in attendance at the closed-door meeting were some ministers, including that of Defence, Abubakar Badaru.

