Today’s Headlines: Buhari’s 8yrs looking better than Tinubu’s 60 days in office – Charly Boy; EFCC arrests ex-convict, 54 other suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

Buhari’s 8yrs looking better than Tinubu’s 60 days in office – Charly Boy

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has asserted that the 8-year tenure of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, “is looking better” than the incumbent, Bola Tinubu’s sixty days in office.

He made the assertion while reacting to the N500 billion for palliatives recently announced by the current administration.

DAILY POST recalls that President Tinubu revealed that his administration will share N8,000 each to 12 million vulnerable households to cushion the negative effect of the Federal Government’s recent removal of fuel subsidy.

Charly Boy berated the Federal Government for earmarking N8,000 per month each for 12 million suffering masses and allocating N70 billion for National Assembly members who are less than 500.

In a tweet on Saturday, he wrote, “Can somebody help solve dis wahala.

What kinda leadership will give us the suffering 12 million masses only 8k per month, and allocate to LawMakers wey no reach 500people 70 billion Naira.

EFCC arrests ex-convict, 54 other suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

An ex-cybercrime convict, Adeniran Ayobami Tijesunimi, and 54 others have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, for allegedly engaging in internet fraud and related criminal activities.

Before his latest arrest, Tijesunimi was convicted and sentenced to seven months imprisonment without an option of fine by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, on February 15, 2022, for his involvement in cybercrime.

He was again arrested alongside others in Oyo town, Oyo State on Thursday following intelligence gathered on the suspects’ internet fraud activities.

We’ve Positioned LP To Succeed In Edo—Abure

Mr Julius Abure, National Chairman of the Labour Party says the party has strategically positioned itself to win the 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

Abure said this when Mr Stephen Osemwegie, a governorship aspirant of the party, paid an official visit to the party Secretariat in Abuja.

He said the party was committed to fielding a competent candidate and would support any aspirant that would enhance the growth and development of Edo people.

He said a level-playing ground was assured as the primary elections of the party would be free, fair and credible.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our country is in dire need of competent and quality leaders with capacity and vision and leaders who have what it takes for effective performance.

I never said I will run for office in 2027 – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, has debunked reports claiming he hinted at becoming Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Obi, who is still in court to challenge the result of the 2023 election that produced Bola Tinubu as president, labelled the reports fake.

He noted that he also did not comment on the prospective appointees into the Federal Government.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr. Obi said: “I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted. Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place.

