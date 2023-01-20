Today’s Headlines: buhari will Now Admit Knowing Nothing About Economy —OBJ, I Returned To Islam—JJC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari’ll Now Admit Knowing Nothing About Economy—OBJ

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the incumbent President Muhammadu buhari does not understand the economy.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday when taking part in an interactive session with the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa). The former president was speaking on his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

As some Nigerians expressed fuss over his letter endorsing Obi for the 2023 presidential election, Obasanjo reminded them that he did the same for President buhari, who he said did not understand the economy. “I have done this in the past before for President buhari. I said President buhari does not understand the economy and that is true and you have seen it.

I have returned to Islam, says JJC Skills

Award-winning songwriter and filmmaker, Abdul Rasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skills has announced that he has returned to Islam, his father’s religion.

Source: Punch Newspapers

The former husband of popular actress, Funke Akindele, made this known through a series of posts on his verified Instagram handle and corroborated his announcement with an interview with an Islamic online platform, Muslims News, on Thursday. JJC Skills said he was originally born into an Islamic family but he never practiced it as he chose to follow the faith of his mummy, adding, “I was lost but now I’m found O Allah, I ask You for Your pardon and well-being in this life and the next.

“O Allah, veil my weaknesses and set at ease my dismay, and preserve me from the front and behind and on my right and my left and from above, and I take refuge with You lest I be swallowed up by the earth.” Speaking to Muslims News, the musician said it was a design of God that he would finally embrace Islam.

Only unpatriotic Nigerians will vote for Tinubu, others – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has insisted that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, deserves the votes of all patriotic Nigerians, saying only the unpatriotic ones would vote for his opponents.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

While calling on Nigerians to support Obi, Obasanjo said the reason was that he possesses good character, which his fellow contestants lack. Obasanjo spoke on Thursday while featuring in an interactive session organized by Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking on why he declared his support for Obi against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obasanjo said “I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be.” He clarified that he mentioned in his letter that Obi has an edge, taking everything together; stating that “I take a character, I take track record, I take vision and I take what you see in this man as a child of God.”

buhari aiding plans to rig 2023 elections — Ogbonnia alleges

Former Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has accused President Muhammadu buhari of assisting the gradual rigging of this year’s general elections.

Source: Vanguard News

Supporting his claim against buhari, Ogbonnia cited various vote-buying cases, which he alleged are largely perpetuated by the President’s ruling party, the APC, particularly by its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement he made available to our correspondent, on Thursday, Ogbonnia said the processes leading to (and within) elections were even foremost important, but that President buhari has been sitting idly by while there are widespread voter intimidation and massive schemes for vote buying around the country, all in favor of the ruling APC.

