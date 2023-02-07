This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Buhari Vows To Work For Tinubu’s Victory, Ortom Shuns Atiku Campaign, Ayu Slams Gov

Buhari Vows To Work For Tinubu’s Victory

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday in Katsina, said the All Progressives Congress will mobilise all of its electoral machinery to ensure the victory of its flag bearer, at the February 25 presidential election.

He also called on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman and the Emirate Council to mobilise for Tinubu’s victory.

“We will work for his victory at the polls,” Buhari said during a courtesy call at the Emir’s palace in Katsina.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari presents Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Katsina Emirate Council, urges full support for victory at polls.’

Speaking at the palace, Buhari said “We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ortom Shuns Atiku Campaign, Ayu slams gov

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu, commissioners, aides and the 22 local government chairmen of the state were absent at the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Benue is being controlled by PDP with the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, hailing from the state.

Leading the campaign rally for Atiku in the state are former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, former president of the Senate, David Mark, and the three senators representing Zone A, B and C; Suswam, Orker Jev and Abba Moro, were in attendance.

Reinstatement: Obey court order, retired policemen tell IG

Some retired police officers have asked the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission, and the Force Secretary to reinstate them following an order of the National Industrial Court in April 2022, The PUNCH reports.

The aggrieved officers, in a statement signed by their leader, Emmanuel Idris, claimed that they were forcefully retired from service before age 60 and less than 35 years in service.

They noted that they joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1996, 1999, and 2000, and are protesting the alleged failure of the IG to reinstate them despite a court order.

Old Naira Notes: Court stops Buhari, CBN from extending Feb 10 deadline

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Wuse Zone 2, on Monday, issued an order, to retrain

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, from extending or interfering with the February 10 deadline for the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes.

The court issued the order, following an ex-parte application that was brought before it by four political parties.

The political parties behind the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2234/2023, are the Action Alliance, AA, Action Peoples Party, APP, Allied Peoples Movement, APM, and the National Rescue Movement, NRM.

Thugs disrupt Rivers APC rally, destroy vehicles, canopies

Suspected political thugs disrupted the All Progressives Congress rally in the Umunachi community in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday morning.

The situation caused panic in the community, with some natives scampering for safety, but the rally was eventually held after the party paid a courtesy call on Omuma’s monarch at his palace.

Speaking on the incident, the APC chairman in Omuma LGA, Onyekachi Ojiegbe said the attack was to scare away APC members from campaigning.

He stated, “What happened here today was an eyesore. Since last night, we have been guarding the equipment with some security agencies that came with us.

