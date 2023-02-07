Today’s Headlines: Buhari Vows To Work For Tinubu’s Victory; Nigeria Not Mature For State Police – Ex-IGP Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Vows To Work For Tinubu’s Victory

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday in Katsina, said the All Progressives Congress will mobilise all of its electoral machinery to ensure the victory of its flag bearer, at the February 25 presidential election.

He also called on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman and the Emirate Council to mobilise for Tinubu’s victory.

We will work for his victory at the polls,” Buhari said during a courtesy call at the Emir’s palace in Katsina.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari presents Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Katsina Emirate Council, urges full support for victory at polls.’

Speaking at the palace, Buhari said “We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls.”

Buhari also personally condoled the leaders and citizens of the state following the recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in the Bakori Local Government area of the state, in which at least 41 people were killed.

Nigeria Not Mature For State Police_Ex-IGP

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, has said Nigeria is not mature for state policing considering the challenges it is currently facing.

He said this at the 20th Centre for Values in Leadership annual lecture and international symposium with the theme, “Insecurity, State Legitimacy and Human Progress in Nigeria” held in Lagos on Monday.

Abubakar said the country can start to talk of state police once it has a responsible and committed political leadership in this country.

He said, “There is no country in the world that has the best security without first reforming and restructuring the police force. Most of the Arab nations are police states and this is because the law is respected.

“No matter how big you are, you cannot break the law. But in Nigeria, when you go out there, you will see how everybody is blowing sirens on the road. You will see them carrying mobile police and military officers.

“When we talk about the issue of state police, and we go back to the 80s, we did not have the challenges we are having now.

Photo Credit:Google

Burkina Faso Probes Reported Killing Of Nigerian Pilgrims

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Burkina Faso has launched an investigation into the deaths of Nigerian Muslim pilgrims who were allegedly killed while travelling by bus to Senegal, foreign minister Oli Rouamba said Monday.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), condemned the killing of Nigerian pilgrims who were travelling to Kaolack, Senegal.

The incident had allegedly happened as the bus was passing through Burkina Faso.

During a meeting with the Nigerian ambassador, Mistura Abdulraheem, Rouamba assured that “investigations are opened to clarify the situation.”

Rouamba added that Burkina Faso “fundamentally disapproves of the accusations made against our defence and security forces”, referring to allegations made about its army being responsible for the attack.

Burkina Faso is one of the poorest and most volatile countries in Africa.

Oyo Police Monitor Polls With CCTV – CP

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Oyo State Police Command has disclosed that it has closed-circuit television in the state to monitor the forthcoming general elections.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams, made this disclosure in his goodwill message at the South-West stakeholders’ roundtable on the 2023 general elections, which was organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy and held at the Koltol Hotel in Ibadan.

Williams, whose message was delivered by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Kasum, said he was confident that the elections would hold in a peaceful atmosphere.

Williams said, “As a leading agency, the police are fully ready to ensure free, fair, and credible elections. We are ready to work with other stakeholders and sister agencies to achieve this. In Oyo State, we have CCTV cameras that have been mounted in some strategic locations, and this will go a long way in assisting us in intelligence gathering.”

