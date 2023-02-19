This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Buhari Urges Patience As He Endorses Tinubu, Adamu, APC Govs Meet Behind Closed Doors

Buhari Urges Patience As He Endorses Tinubu

As Nigerians continue to grapple with the hardship and crisis of naira scarcity President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to exercise more patience.

Buhari said he is fully aware of the hardship, noting that the policy is meant to improve Nigeria’s economy.

Adamu, APC Govs Meet Behind Closed Doors

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman is currently having a closed-door meeting with State Governors elected on the party’s platform.

Before the meeting went into a closed doors, Adamu said it was to discuss recent developments in the country without blaming anyone.

NNPP Seeks To Withdraw From Peace Accord

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in Kano, has threatened to withdraw its support for a peace accord earlier signed in the state because of an alleged plot by police and the state government to intimidate candidates of the party.

The party alleged that the Kano State Police Command, on the order of the state government, has perfected a secret plan to arrest NNPP stalwarts across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Tinubu Will Take Nigeria From Frying Pan To Fire – Atiku’s Aide

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would take the country from the ‘frying pan to fire’ if he is elected come the February 25 election.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications to the PDP candidate, said Nigerians must not be carried away by Tinubu’s message of renewed hope as it is “hopelessness in disguise.”

Criminal Elements Planning To Disrupt Peace Enjoyed In Ogun- CP Mba

Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Frank Mba has said intelligence at the disposal of the Command indicated that some criminal elements are planning to take advantage of the challenging economic situation to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State.

He spoke during a confidence-building patrol conducted by the Police and other security forces in the State, on Saturday, targeted at assuring residents of the resolve of the Command to protect lives and property, prevent breakdown of law and order, and improve public safety and security.

