Today’s Headlines: Buhari Unwilling To Call Emefiele To Order, Says NEF, G5 Is Not Dead, Says Wike

Buhari Unwilling To Call Emefiele To Order, Says NEF

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says President Muhammadu Buhari is unwilling to rein in the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele so that old and new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes would co-exist for the next six months to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

The group also said the naira redesign policy of the CBN and its attendant cash crunch demarkets the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming February 25 and March 11, 2023 general elections.

Photo Credit: Google

G5 Is Not Dead, Says Wike

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have not split as is widely speculated.

Mr Wike stated this on Tuesday during the governorship campaign flag-off organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council for Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

The rally was broadcast live on Channels TV and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

Gridlock As Two Containers Fall On Mike 12 Bridge

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

There is gridlock on Ikorodu Road as two containers fell off the back of a trailer on the Mile 12 bridge outbound Ikorodu.

Many commuters have resorted to trekking as a result of the traffic on the bridge.

The traffic has extended to as far as Majidun area of the road.

Sowore Chasing Clouts -LP PCC

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council on Tuesday faulted the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, for attempting to chase clouts with his claim that the Labour Party was having difficulty with recruiting polling unit agents.

The reaction is coming in the wake of Sowore’s claim that the leaders of the party were practically begging the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to assist them with a comprehensive list of the LP agents submitted so far.

Buhari Reacts To Senator Abba Ali’s Death

Photo Credit: Daily Post

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, mourned the demise of Senator Abba Ali, a friend and classmate, saying he has lost a valued friend.

Until his death, Ali was a member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission and served as the Chairman of the Forum of Classmates that included Buhari and members of their set from what is now the Government College Katsina.

Why I Go To The Market To Campaign – Peter Obi

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has said his reason for going to the markets as part of his campaign, was his emphasis to return Nigeria from a consumption to a production country, as functional markets remain the roots.

Obi, who disclosed this during a one-on-one interview on Channels TV on Monday night, said: “My reason for going to markets is simple.

“I have always said we need to be able to go back from consumption to production, you can’t talk about doing that without roots to the functional markets.

