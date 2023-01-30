Today’s Headlines: Buhari Unveils Dry Port In Kano, Why Northern Nigeria Won’t Vote Atiku—APC-PCC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Unveils Dry Port In Kano

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has unveiled the Dala Inland Dry Port, in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

The President arrived Kano in company with some of his cabinet members.

Source: Punch paper

The President was received by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Jaaji Sambo, and the Managing Director of the Dala Inland Dry Port Ahmad Rabiu.

Other dignitaries at the event included the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Emmanuel Jime; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani, and the former Executive Secretary, NSC, Hassan Bello.

Why Northern Nigeria Won’t Vote For PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar – APC Presidential Council

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has explained why the northern region will not vote for the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar at the February general election.

Source: Saharareporters

The spokesperson for the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, in a series of tweets he released on Monday, said residents of the northern region viewed Atiku as an untrustworthy and dishonest person who does not deserve their massive votes during the 2023 poll.

He said, “The problem with Atiku is he thinks Buhari just woke up to get 12 million votes in the kitty from a section of the country because of ethnicity. No. Buhari built a legacy of honesty & forthrightness over the years. Atiku’s legacies are DIRECT OPPOSITES of these. #AtikuIsNotBuhari.

“In the final days to voting, Atiku plans to unleash all manners of religious and tribal sentiments to sway voters in the North. Unfortunately for him, the North has since written him off as an untrustworthy and dishonest person not worthy of their bulk support. #AtikuIsNotBuhari,” Keyamo tweeted.

BREAKING: Petrol Scarcity Triggers Protest In Edo, South-South Nigeria

Hundreds of protesters blocked roads in Benin City, the Edo State Capital, South-South Nigeria on Monday, over the protracted fuel scarcity and hike in the price of the product.

Source: Saharareporters

A video of the protest seen by SaharaReporters on Monday morning shows fires on the road with thick smoke billowing from the burning materials.

A voice narration in the video said, “This is happening live in Benin City, Edo State capital; huge protest going on over fuel crisis. You can see protesters block roads and making fire on the roadblocks.”

Naira Redesign: I Suspect Emefiele Misled Buhari, Says Ado Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has expressed suspicion that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele “misled” President Muhammadu Buhari on the redesign of the N200, N500, N1,000 bank notes.

Source: Channels TV

Doguwa, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and also the Chairman of the House Adhoc Committee on the redesign of three naira notes, said he believes the President will take the right steps to remedy his action.

The lawmaker, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said the naira swap will frustrate the 2023 general elections and doubted the sincerity of the CBN chief who was once a presidential aspirant in the APC.

Explaining why he thinks the President was misled to approve the redesign of the three bank notes, the lawmaker said, “The President as chief executive of government or the President as C-in-C (Commander-in-Chief), who of course is the leader of the party on one hand. I want to also look at the central bank and Emefiele as governor of the bank on another hand.

APC, PDP members dump parties, join Accord in Oyo

Scores of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State have dumped their parties.

Source: Daily Post

The members who announced their defection on Sunday in Igbeti in Olorunsogo local government area of Oke Ogun geo-political zone said they dumped the APC and the PDP to join the Accord Party.

The party members during a house-to-house campaign by Accord candidate in Oyo North senatorial district, Shina Peller said they joined the Accord party because of its programs and policies.

They expressed optimism that Accord is a party through which the liberation mission of the zone will be actualized.

