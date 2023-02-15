This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Buhari To Extend Validity Of Old Naira Notes Till April 10, Buhari Meets Tinubu

Buhari to extend validity of old naira notes till April 10

Photo Credit: Thecable

President Muhammadu Buhari is considering extending the validity of old naira notes by 60 days, TheCable understands.

This is to avoid disobeying the order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria which ruled that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes remain valid until it delivers judgment in the case filed by some states against the federal government.

The CBN had insisted that the deadline of February 10 would not be changed but a senior government official told TheCable that Buhari was worried about the hardship faced by Nigerians as well as the legal implications of disobeying the order of the constitutional court.

The official told TheCable that this was the focus of a meeting between Buhari and the leadership of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) as well as the Progressives Governors Forum until the early hours of Wednesday.

The governors were then expected to withdraw their case at the apex court.

“The resolve was to give room for President Buhari to make concession on the monetary policy and make the following announcements public,” the official said.

Photo Credit: Google

Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock Villa

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

President Muhammadu Buhari, again, has met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, reportedly held at the Residence inside the Villa, before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, according to reliable sources.

Though the reason for the meeting could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, it was believed to be in connection with issues of campaigns, Naira scarcity, and other prevailing national issues.

JAMB Extends 2023 UTME Registration Till February 22

Photo Credit: Leadership News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended its 2023 UTME registration exercise by one week starting from Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

A press statement by Board’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said with the extension, the sale of ePINs would end on Monday, February 20, 2023, while the UTME registration ends on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

We’re not against naira redesign – Bayelsa govt

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Bayelsa State Government, on Wednesday, dissociated itself from a list of 10 state governments opposing the naira redesign policy and restated its support to the Federal Government on the exercise.

The government, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, demanded an apology from a group of Civil Society Organisations, under the aegis of the Civil Society Organisations Central Coordinating Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the statement distancing Bayelsa from opposing the new policy was signed by Mr Ayibaina Duba, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy.

Content created and supplied by: Tnetwork (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Buhari #Extend #Validity #Naira #Notes #April #Buhari #Meets #TinubuToday’s Headlines: Buhari To Extend Validity Of Old Naira Notes Till April 10, Buhari Meets Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-15 19:42:10