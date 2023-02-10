Today’s Headlines: Buhari, Tinubu Seek Sultan’s Blessing, Working With MC Oluomo Big Risk—Sam Amadi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari, Tinubu Seek Sultan’s Blessing

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Sokoto, sought the blessing of the Sultan of Sokoto, expressing their desire to win the February 25 election.

This was as Buhari urged the electorate to trust Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, with power to succeed him as they would “build on the successes” of his regime.

“My wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win,” Buhari told Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III at his palace, according to a statement signed by the President’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, late Thursday.

Working With MC Oluomo Big Risk—Sam Amadi

A renowned scholar and Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi, on Thursday raised concerns over the recent pronouncement by the Supreme Court, describing it as dangerous for the development of democracy and sustainable peace in the court.

He was reacting to the decisions concerning the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Grand Alliance; and pronouncements in Akwa Ibom and Yobe states where the apex court declared former governor Godswill Akpabio and Senate President, Ahmad Lawal senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress.

Amadi also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission that any association with any platform under the control of the Lagos Parks Management Committee chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo in the distribution of voting materials would be a big risk.

Kogi govt denies plans to sack ‘anti- APC’ workers

Kogi State Government has denied hatching plans to sack teachers who are not members of the All Progressives Congress, APC and who may vote against the party in the upcoming general elections.

Kogi commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones, made the denial in a statement, while reacting to media reports on alleged plans by government to witch-hunt workers on the basis of their political affiliation.

He described the reports as fake, baseless and a “figment of the imagination of unscrupulous individuals masquerading under the guise of opposition, with the intention to create disaffection amongst teachers and workers in the State.”

Naira gains further, exchanges at N461.10 to dollar

The Naira on Thursday exchanged at 461.10 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The figure represented an appreciation by 0.02 per cent compared with the 461.17 it exchanged on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.10.

The naira sold for as low as 439.96 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

On Thursday, a total of 40.24 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters Window.

Naira scarcity: I’ve been spending N20,000 for one week – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser Media and Publicity to President Muhammdu Buhari, Femi Adesina has revealed how he has been surviving admist scarcity of new naira notes in the country.

Adesina who in his article titled: “Living on shoestring budget”, published on Thursday noted that he has been spending the sum of twenty thousand naira, (N20,000) for one week.

He advised Nigerians who attack banks, loot shops, and engage in civil disobedience to desist forthwith.

Adesina told Nigerians not to take laws into their hands, noting that with time naira will be surplus in the country.

