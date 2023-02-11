Today’s Headlines: Buhari, Tinubu Meet Behind Closed-doors meeting at Villa, New Naira Design A Mistake—Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari, Tinubu Meet Behind Closed-doors

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is in a closed-door meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, at his official residence at the State House.

Source: Punch paper

Tinubu, who abandoned the ‘Meet the mentor’ dinner held in his honour by the APC Progressives Sisters Network at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, announced that he had an important meeting with the president at 9.45 pm.

In his closing address, he said, “I have a superior appointment. Late yesterday, the president called that I should be at his place by 9.45 pm this evening (Friday). What do I do? Cancel it and disobey my president? And it is a command, more or less. (He said) see me at 9.45pm.

New Naira Design A Mistake—Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Friday, described the policy of the naira redesign policy Central Bank of Nigeria as a mistake that was not properly thought out.

He explained that the timing was a misfit as it dragged more Nigerians below the poverty line.

Source: Punch paper

Speaking on Channels TV’s ‘The Verdict 2023’, the former Kano State Governor promised to extend the deadline till citizens are able to swap their currency without any problem.

He said, “I think the whole thing (naira redesign) was a mistake, especially the timing. Everything has time. We didn’t support the idea of the currency redesign at this critical time because this is the time we need peace and prosperity so that people can comfortably vote for the people of their choice.”

I never endorsed Tinubu — Frank Nweke

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu, Frank Nweke Jnr., has described news making the round that he endorsed APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as completely false.

Source: Vanguard papers

Nweke said he never in any interview granted on Friday or before it endorse Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement by his Media Campaign Manager, Innocent Dikin, on Friday in Enugu.

Nweke said, “Our attention has been drawn to two news items concocted from the imagination of mischievous individuals and published on some platforms.

BREAKING: Gunmen In Anambra Ambush Delta State Governor, Okowa’s Security Personnel, Kill Three Policemen

Three policemen from the department of Explosive Ordinance Device, (EoD) from the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, attached to the state government house, Asaba, have been killed by some gunmen.

Source: Saharareporters

The incident, SaharaReporters reliably gathered, occurred on Friday in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on the governor’s way to Abia State.

Giving the names of the three deceased police officers as Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, a police officer attached to the Anambra State command who pleaded for anonymity, disclosed that the three officers who were part of the advance party of the PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa to Abia state were attacked and killed by unknown gunmen at about 1.30pm at Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and their vehicle set ablaze.

Kwankwaso Rejects Pre-Election Polls, Says NNPP Has ‘Locked’ North

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said his party has the North “locked” going into the February 25 presidential election.

Source: Channels TV

﻿Kwankwaso stated this on Friday during a live appearance on The 2023 Verdict, a special election programme of Channels Television.

Asked if he thinks he can win the election, he said, “Of course! As far we are concerned in NNPP, we have locked northern Nigeria.

“In fact, even today, when I had a call from Channels [Television], I was there – the youth wing of CAN in northern Nigeria, all of them came together and endorsed Rabiu Kwankwaso, which was very good for them, for northern Nigeria, and by extension Nigeria itself.

