This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Buhari Support Groups Apologise To Nig Dump APC, Join Atiku, Ganduje tackles CBN, calls new naira policy ‘COVID-23’ Buhari support groups apologise to Nigerians, dump APC, join Atiku

Photo credits:vanguard

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo

Nationwide Supporters Group have asked Nigerians for forgiveness for “blindly supporting” the All Progressives Congress and installing an administration which has brought so much anguish.

Members of the group announced their collective decision to ditch the ruling party to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and work for the success of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket.

Again, Ganduje tackles CBN, calls new naira policy ‘COVID-23’

Photo credits:vanguard

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has again, tackled the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, over the naira redesign policy, which he has described as a disease, tagged ‘COVID-23.’

Ganduje also swiped his counterparts governors of Edo and Bayelsa states, Godwin Obaseki, and Duoye Diri, respectively, for backing the CBN on the naira policy at the court.

The Kano governor spoke in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, on Monday, at the Government House while launching the distribution of palliatives to ease the hardships caused by scarcity of naira notes.

He said, “We will not stop blaming the CBN for this economic blunder. We love our people. Therefore, anything that will disturb their well-being must be rejected, till proper channel and good time are put forth.

Why Nigerians won’t vote for Tinubu – PDP

Photo credits:Punchng

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that Nigerians will not vote for the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, considering their “level of corruption, incompetence, insensitivity, lack of leadership and arrogance in failure”.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said voting for APC and Tinubu was an “endorsement of corruption”.

“It is therefore clear that any vote for the APC and its Presidential Candidate is an endorsement of corruption, incompetence, insensitivity, lack of leadership and arrogance in failure.

Inciting comments: Rivers Rep arrested, remanded in prison

Photo credits:Punchng

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded the lawmaker representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ephraim Nwuzi, to the Nigerian Correctional Centre in the Rivers State.

This followed a remand proceeding preferred against him by the Rivers State Police Command.

The police had accused the federal lawmaker, who is also the All Progressives Congress candidate for Etche-Omuma Federal Constituency in Saturday’s election of treasonable felony, conspiracy, motion of communal crisis and inciting violence.

Photo credits:Google

Content created and supplied by: Officialnews1 (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Buhari #Support #Groups #Apologise #Nig #Dump #APC #Join #Atiku #Ganduje #tackles #CBN #calls #naira #policy #COVID23Today’s Headlines: Buhari Support Groups Apologise To Nig Dump APC, Join Atiku, Ganduje tackles CBN, calls new naira policy ‘COVID-23’ Publish on 2023-02-22 21:39:07