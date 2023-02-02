Today’s Headlines: Buhari Solidly Behind Tinubu – Lai Mohammed; Benue Grazing law; I’ve Become A Target For Blackmail, elimination -Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Solidly Behind Tinubu – Lai Mohammed

Information Minister Lai Mohammed says President Muhammadu Buhari is solidly behind the Al Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu despite his support for a level playing field for all candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Mohammed, who made the clarification at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said it was preposterous for people to claim otherwise when Mr. President is actively campaigning for Tinubu.

The Minister said: “Yesterday,while reacting to a question at the post-FEC briefing at the State

House, I said, inter alia, that Mr. President is committed to a free, fair and credible elections, and that he is doing everything possible to ensure a level playing field for all contestants.

“This comment has been misinterpreted in some circles, especially with regards to Mr. President’s support for the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

I’ve Become A Target For Blackmail_Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says he has become a target for blackmail and elimination by the enemies of the state kicking against the ranching law enacted by his government.

He however said he would not be intimidating stressing that he is prepared to lay down his life in the course of defending the state assuring that the people, individuals and groups pushing for the repeal of the ranching law were wasting their time.

The Governor who Thursday addressed the media in Makurdi on a said petition to the Presidency by 52 personalities of Fulani extraction led by the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, said the group leveled all manner of accusations against him in a desperate attempt to set him up for hatred, vilification and attacks.

He said “the group which refused to give itself a name, accused me of being responsible for the recent killing of some pastoralists at Akwanaja, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State a bomb attack. They tried to link the Benue State Livestock Guards with the killings, claiming that the pastoralists were bombed on their way from Benue to Nasarawa after they had retrieved their cattle. The group maliciously accused me of carrying out genocide against pastoralists.

Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Not Threat To Tinubu – APC

The spokespersons for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Nasarawa State, Chief Douglas Otaru has declared that the combination of the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, pose no threat to Asiwaju Ahmed Tinibu in the February 25th presidential election.

Otaru, argued that Nigerians would not be unwise enough to them into power.

Speaking while commenting on the campaign visit to Nasarawa State by the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinibu, the APC Spokesman said the people of Nasarawa state were waiting for the day to come for them to exercise their franchise.

It is going to be a one way victory for APC, it’s presidential candidate, governorship candidate and all other contestants under the APC ticket. We in Nasarawa State do not have any course to worry about as victory is assured”, Chief Otaru declared.

Tinubu Distancing Self From APC’s Failure —Atiku’s Aide

Phrank Shaibu, a special assistant on Public Communication, to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, by criticising the regime of the President, Major-General Muhammad Buhari (retd.), is trying to distance himself from the failures of the APC which he had vigorously defended since 2015.

The special adviser made this known on Wednesday while reacting to Tinubu’s latest comment on Buhari’s regime at the Calabar rally on Tuesday.

Quoting Tinubu he said, “Today, they moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800. If they had repaired it, if they had arrested this, we wouldn’t be where we are today, we would be greater. They don’t know the way, they don’t know how to think, they don’t know how to do it.”

Recall that earlier in Abeokuta Tinubu had made some heavy remarks as regards the scarcity of the new naira notes and the petrol scarcity.

