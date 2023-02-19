Today’s Headlines: Buhari Should Have Resigned Or Be Impeached By N’Assembly-MSA, Trump To visit Ohio After Toxic Train Derailment.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Crisis: President Buhari Should Have Resigned Or Be Impeached By National Assembly – MSA ﻿

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

Acivic group, the Movement for Socialist Alternative (MSA) has called on Nigerian workers and trade unions to mobilise their members for immediate warning strike action across the country over the ongoing Naira scarcity caused by the Naira redesign policy.

The movement in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dagga Tolar, berated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over the policy, saying that the administration has since inception thrown Nigerians into perpetual suffering, hardship and insecurity.

According to the MSA, President Buhari ought to have resigned or been impeached by the National Assembly over his failure.

Trump To Visit Ohio After Toxic Train Derailment.

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Former President Trump will travel to East Palestine, Ohio next week to visit the area and members of the community as they grapple with the aftermath of the train derailment that led to a large release of toxic chemicals, Fox has learned.

A source familiar with the former president’s plans told Fox that Trump plans to travel to East Palestine on Wednesday to meet with members of the community.

The source said Trump has a strong relationship with the people of Ohio.

Yoruba Global Council Backs Tinubu, Says Nigeria Moving Towards Collapse.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

A foremost Diaspora-based Yoru­ba socio-cultural organisation, Yoruba Global Council (YGC), has endorsed the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

According to Professor Lere Amusan, the spokesman of the Yoruba Global Council and Prince Segun Akanni, the Gen­eral Secretary, it has become imperative for Yoruba sons and daughters to rally around Tinu­bu for victory at the poll given the wrong speculations and mis­conceptions being expressed in certain quarters about Tinubu’s personality.

Tinubu only, among the top three candidates for the Febru­ary 25 presidential election, pos­sess the required standard in edu­cation, exposure and experience to move Nigerians out of her present challenges and provide Nigerians a new lease of life in line with his campaign slogan, ‘Renewed Hope.”

178 LGs risk high flooding — FG.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Federal Government, on Friday, announced that a total of 178 local government areas in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory were at risk of high floods this year.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu while providing the general highlights of the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook prepared by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.

“The forecasts for 2023 AFO shows that 178 local government areas in 32 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory fall within the highly probable flood risk areas.

“224 local government areas in 35 states of the federation including the FCT fall within the moderately probable flood risk areas. The remaining 402 local government areas fall within the probable flood risk areas,” the minister stated.

Gov Umahi Suspends Ebubeagu tions, Introduces Neighbourhood Watch, Vigilante Corps.

Photo credit: Leadership

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi yesterday suspended operations of the South East Security Network, Ebubeagu, in the state and reintroduced the State Neighborhood Security Watch and Ebonyi State Security Corps to function in the state.

Umahi who made the declaration in a broadcast commended the House of Assembly for passing into law other two sets of vigilante outfits for the state.

The South East Governors’ Forum chairman said the process of bringing on board the two new outfits started in 2021 but that the Assembly graciously passed it into law a few days ago.

Photo credit: Google

Theoptimus06 (

)