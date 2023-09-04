Today’s Headlines: Buhari Saved Nigeria from Graft-Shehu,G-20 summit: Tinubu, ministers arrive India to woo investors

Buhari Saved Nigeria from Graft, Says Garba Shehu

In a statement by Buhari’s former spokesman, Garba Shehu, who replied to Adoke, over cases involving Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID), Paris Club, and the Ajaokuta steel company, he said Buhari’s success in the fight against corruption was unprecedentedAccording to him, Buhari’s administration inherited the contract and incidental judgement in the P&ID, adding that, the cases identified by Adoke originated from an administration that the former Attorney General was part of.

“The logical conclusion any reasonable person can draw on P&ID, Paris Club, and Ajaokuta is that President Buhari came on a rescue mission and effectively saved Nigeria from corrupt undertones that were planted to expose its economy to imminent collapse. The success of the Buhari administration in the fight against corruption is unprecedented,” he said.

Adoke, has recently posited that the administration of Buhari, was the “most incompetent” Nigeria ever had, saying it was run by “a set of political morons.”The former justice minister stated this in an interview with Adesua Giwa-Osagie, while commenting on the corruption allegations pressed against him and former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the immediate past government.He said despite Saraki’s opposition to his appointment as Minister of Justice under former President Goodluck Jonathan, he and the ex-Kwara State governor had since become friends, describing Saraki as one of the “emerging leaders” of the country.

Tinubu, ministers arrive India to woo investors

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will on Monday depart Abuja for New Delhi, India, to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

Tinubu is attending the two-day summit on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, read on Sunday.

In the statement titled ‘President Tinubu set to attend G-20 Summit in India with investment attraction topping Nigeria’s agenda,’ Ngelale revealed that the President aims to leverage the platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion.

“He will use this opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, specifically outlining his cross-sectoral reform plan as encapsulated by the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Given the President’s renowned experience in attracting investment to Lagos State, leading industrialists have sought separate private engagements with him at the summit,” it read in part.

On the sidelines of the Summit, President Tinubu will participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference.

The CEO Roundtable will be attended by leading industrialists in the Indian private sector, Nigerian industrialists, as well as senior government officials from both countries.

Solid minerals will contribute 50 per cent to nation’s GDP – Minister

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake says that solid minerals will contribute 50 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Production (GDP).

Alake said this during the unveiling of Agenda for Transformation of the Solid Minerals for International Competitiveness and Domestic Prosperity, in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the ministry was poised to attract Foreign Direct Investment to the country, adding that the ministry would focus on a seven-point agenda.

According to him, these include the creation of Nigerian Solid Minerals Corporation, Joint Ventures with Mining Multinationals, Big Data on specific seven priority minerals and their deposits.

“Also, a 30-day grace had been given to illegal miners to join artisanal cooperatives.

“The Agenda will create Mines Surveillance Task Force and Mines Police, as well as the Comprehensive review of all mining licenses

“It will create six Mineral Processing Centres to focus on value-added products,” he said.

The minister said that President Bola Tinubu has taken firm and courageous decisions that have reset the logic of the Nigerian economy.

More Stakeholders Pledge Support For Arase’s Advocacy Against Insurgency

Different support groups both in the security sector and out­side of it have continued to visit the Police Service Com­mission to pledge support for the innovative development programmes of the Commis­sion’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, retired Inspector Gen­eral of Police as he repositions the commission for optimal functionality.

The latest callers to the Commission were Elizabeth Macleod, Police Advisor, Lake Chad Basin Support Frame­work of the United Kingdom High Commission in Nigeria; leadership of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms led by its Director General, D.I. Arabi and a Delegation from the Nige­rian Television Authority, 24 led by its General Manager Fatima Abbas Hassan.

The groups pledged their support to the Commission and commended Dr. Arase for his innovative leadership qualities and commitment to reposition­ing the Commission for optimal performance.Arase, while receiving Ms. Macleod of the Lake Chad Sup­port Framework lamented that the problem of counter-insur­gency missions in Nigeria was a lack of inter-agency collabo­ration and intelligence sharing between the security agencies.

