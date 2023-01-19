Today’s Headlines: Buhari Receives Emefiele In Abuja, I Will Restructure Nigeria If Elected—Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Receives Emefiele At State House

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is currently meeting with the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

Source: Punch paper

This is Emefiele’s second meeting with the President since he “secretly” returned to the country on January 12, 2022.

Earlier on Thursday, the embattled CBN chief was part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah.

Emefiele had left the country following the investigation of several allegations against him, including corruption and terrorism financing.

I Will Restructure Nigeria If Elected—Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to give restructuring the Nigerian federation the attention it deserves if elected President.

Source: Vanguard papers

Atiku made the commitment while addressing party supporters at the party’s presidential rally in Ibadan, on Thursday.

The candidate explained that he was not only aware but conscious of the importance of devolving powers to states in order to speed up development.

According to him, an Atiku-Okowa administration will also ensure adequate funding for education to end the regime of incessant strikes especially in Universities.

I Have Personal Issues With PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku; He Abandoned Benue People To Herdsmen Killings – Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has accused his counterparts from the Southern part of the country of causing the collapse of the zoning principle in the Peoples Democratic Party.

Source: Saharareporters

Ortom also knocked the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying he had a personal grievance with him because he “turned a blind eye to the sufferings and the plight of the people who elected me.”

He however hailed his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) for taking a decision to move the presidency to the South and standing by it.

Tribune reports that Ortom accused PDP Southern governors of chickening out after they had reached a decision to move the presidency to the region after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari from the North.

JUST IN: Explosion rocks Port Harcourt APC rally, three injured

No fewer than three persons were injured, on Thursday, when a twin explosion rocked a rally of the All Progressiives Congress at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Source: Punch paper

Two of those injured are women, all of whom were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Publicity Secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident, describing it as ‘unfortunate’, even as the Police spokesperson, Iringe-Koko, said she will get back to our correspondent.

APC again postpones presidential rally in Taraba

The All Progressive Congress(APC) in Taraba has again put a hold on its presidential campaign in the state.

This is the second time in a row that the party is putting off its presidential rally in the state.

Source: Daily Post

Though the leadership of the party claimed that the postponement has nothing to do with the ongoing cold war in the party, DAILY POST reliably gathered that the in-house crisis necessitated the delay.

Members of the party in the state, have been at loggerheads since the leadership of the party at the national level appointed the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo the state Coordinator for the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Photos Credit: Google

WaterGo (

)