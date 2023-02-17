Today’s Headlines: Buhari Out To Destroy APC That Helped Him—Ganduje, Femi Adesina: Obasanjo commends Buhari on naira redesign, says ‘resistance to change is normal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Out To Destroy Ruling APC That Helped Him Become President As He’s About To Leave Office, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the naira redesign policy to destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria’s democracy before he leaves office in May this year.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Gandujaccusedin Kano, the state capital on Wednesday when he met with the Forum of Former Parliamentarians, North-West zone, who visited him to inform him of their resolve to support the presidential ambition of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari announced in a national broadcast on Thursday the extension of the validity of the old N200 to April 10, 2023, while N500 and N1,000 have ceased to be legal tender despite the hardship Nigerians are passing through in accessing the new N200, N,500 and N1,000 notes.

Femi Adesina: Obasanjo commends Buhari on naira redesign, says ‘resistance to change is normal

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, says former president Olusegun Obasanjo commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the naira redesign policy.

Source: The Cable

Adesina said in a statement that the former president praised Buhari at the council of state meeting held in the state house, Abuja, on February 10. “Change was necessary from time to time, and resistance to change is normal,” he quoted Obasanjo as saying.

The former president said the policy would bring a “little bit of sanity into our elections and have a salutary effect on kidnapping and ransom taking, and corruption will be substantially reduced”.

Buhari Can’t Overrule The Supreme Court—Ozekhome

Professor Mike Ozekhome has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no powers to override the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Source: Channel Television

In his latest statement regarding the Naira Redesign and Naira Swap crisis which has left many Nigerians confused, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), says Buhari’s national broadcast on the issue was more like a military tyrant’s contemplation.

He added that Buhari’s “imperious order was a frontal call to chaos, anarchy, and national upheaval”.

New naira: El-Rufai’s comment treasonable, says Datti Baba-Ahmed

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said comments made by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on the naira redesign policy following the nationwide broadcast of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd., are treasonable.

Source: Punch papers

El-Rufai in a state broadcast on Thursday faulted the President on his directive to re-introduce just the old N200 banknote as part of measures to curb the cash crunch in the country. El-Rufai, who said the old N1,000 and N500 are still legal tenders in his state, stated that the naira redesign aims to scuttle the general elections to allow an interim government led by a retired army general

However, speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the LP vice presidential candidate said the governor’s comment, amounts to treason and wondered why the presidency is silent. He argued that there is only one authority in Nigeria which is the president and wondered how a governor could counter the directive of the president.

Naira scarcity: Sanwo-Olu calls for calm over protests in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for calm over the ongoing protests rocking different parts of the state. The governor made this known in a press release on Friday signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, saying there is no need for violence.

Source: Punch papers

The governor assured that he was on top of the matter to ensure that the hardship caused by the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria did not persist. The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has noted with deep concern the protests in some parts of the state this morning. The protesters are said to be angry over the naira redesign and its consequent scarcity that has caused so much hardship and confusion among our people.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22. “Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute – all in the interest of our people – in the belief that the highest court in the land can adjudicate on the matter. The fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government.

