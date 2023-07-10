Today’s Headlines: Buhari Not In Exile – Garba Shehu; Osinbajo Example Of Selflessness In Public Office, Says Dapo Abiodun

Buhari Not In Exile – Garba Shehu

The spokesman of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, last night described as fake the story by a national daily that the former President fled the country and is now in exile.

This is as former President Buhari has congratulated his successor, President Bola Tinubu for emerging as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

Reacting to a newspaper report that Buhari has gone into exile after handing over to President Tinubu, Shehu said there was no veracity in the report and advised media offices to always confirm their reports.

He said that Buhari is with his family in his Daura hometown of Katsina state.

According to him, “For misleading the otherwise credible newspaper to falsely report on their front page that former President Muhammadu Buhari has “fled” and is on “exile” when he is currently at home with family in Daura, Katsina State, BusinessDay newspaper should sack their reporter who didn’t do the job of checking his facts.

“BusinessDay should think 10 times before running any information from the particular reporter and verify it before believing him. Every platform has tools to verify any information and we don’t expect anything less from BusinessDay.

“If they had browsed through different sources, they will have seen reports of the former President having come back home and enjoying the company of his family.

“A single fake news in a newspaper can destroy a reputation built on years of hard work.”

Osinbajo Example Of Selflessness In Public Office, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, charged Nigerians to emulate the virtue of selflessness in public office, as exemplified by the immediate past Vice-president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, saying he has distinguished himself by raising the bar of good governance.

He gave the charge during the public thanksgiving and appreciation reception held in honour of the former Vice-president by the Ikenne Development Association, at Obafemi Awolowo Square, Ikenne-Remo.

He lauded Osinbajo for being focused and loyal to his principal as he served with dignity, integrity and utmost character, adding that the former vice president played a significant role in his emergence as Governor, in the face of stiff opposition from his predecessor.

”Let us emulate Professor Yemi Osinbajo by using the opportunity of where we are today to diligently serve our people, we must appreciate the fact that the same people that we left behind while going into public office will still be the same people we return to meet after our service.

Nigeria Police Dismisses Recruitment Rumours

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a recent police recruitment advertisement making waves on social media platforms.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer.

It partly read, “The Force wishes to reiterate and inform well-meaning members of the public that it has not commenced the 2022/23 Police Constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to the fake publication, and states unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police established recruitment process, and should be discountenanced in its entirety.

The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022/23 recruitment exercise will be announced the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due.

“The public is hereby advised to rely solely on the abovementioned verified sources and platforms and urged to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes.

Imo: APC Orlu Stakeholders Back Uzodimma’s Second Term Bid

The second term bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma received a boost as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders from the 12 local government areas of Orlu Zone have unanimously agreed to work together to realize the reelection in the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial polls.

The resolution was reached weekend at the Stakeholders meeting of the zone which was held at the Orlu Local Government Council headquarters.

The stage for the resolution was set when Hon Eze Ernest Okechukwu, a member representing Ideato South State Constituency moved a motion endorsing Uzodimma for a second term which was unanimously supported by all the stakeholders.

The motion was anchored on Governor Uzodimma’s achievements in infrastructure, youth development and more importantly, the way he has handled the security situation in the state.

The stakeholders reaffirmed implicit support for the second tenure bid of the Governor as well as aligning themselves with the implementation of the Imo Charter of Equity as recently proposed by members of the Imo State Council of Elders.

