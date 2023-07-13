Today’s Headlines: Buhari Neglected Niger For 8Yrs Because Of IBB – Hon. Jonathan Vatsa; Tinubu Writes Senate, Asks For Service Chiefs’ Confirmation

Buhari Neglected Niger For 8Yrs Because Of IBB_Vatsa

The former commissioner for information, culture and tourism and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has taken a swipe on former President Mohammadu Buhari barely one month after leaving office, alleging that Niger state suffered what he called “total neglect” for eight years under the Buhari administration because of his unforgiving spirit against former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

The APC Chieftain, who spoke in Minna on Tuesday during an interactive session with newsmen, stated that despite the overwhelming supports the former President received from the state in 2015 and 2019, the federal government under Buhari shot it door against the state “simply because of his unforgiving spirit against Babangida over the 1985 coup against him”.

According to him, Niger state turnout the highest votes for APC in 2015 and 2019 but regretted that what the state got in return was “total neglect” in all aspect of human development, adding that “the only benefit the state got from Buhari government were failed promises and abandoned federal projects all over the state, including the ones he awarded and those he inherited”.

Tinubu Writes Senate, Asks For Service Chiefs’ Confirmation

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of service chiefs.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who read the letter at the resumption of the plenary session on Tuesday, said the service chiefs would be screened by the entire Senate in its chamber at a yet-to-be-announced date.

Last week, the President similarly asked the House of Representatives to confirm the newly appointed service chiefs.

The Speaker, Abass Tajudeen, read the President’s letter at opened Thursday plenary session.

The President appointed the service chiefs on June 19.

The ousted security chiefs included retired Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (National Security Adviser), Lucky Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Faruk Yahaya (Chief of Army Staff), Awwal Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff), and Isiaka Amao (Chief of Air Staff).

The new appointees include Nuhu Ribadu (National Security Adviser), Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and AVM Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

Meanwhile, the Senate President has also announced some standing committees, namely Appropriations, Public Accounts, Ethics, and Public Petitions and Establishment.

Ubani Writes Tinubu, Pleads For Kanu’s Release

The immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Dr. Monday Ubani has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to kickstart the healing process of the Southeast region by releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and fixing the deplorable roads in the region.

In a letter dated July 10, 2023, Ubani commended the recent drastic measures taken by the President to tackle the numerous challenges in the country and pleaded that similar efforts should also be extended to tackling the insecurity and poor infrastructure problems in the Southeast.

Ubani noted that for the current government to be able to execute it’s very laudable projects, all regions of the country must be carried along to foster a true sense of belonging.

The human rights lawyer said that the first step towards ensuring peace in the Southeast is a political solution to the endless incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu and advised the President to release him to the governors of the region.

Ubani’s letter to the President read in part: “There are two issues that deserve urgent attention, Mr President. I crave your indulgence that you handle them fast.

Akeredolu Not Incapacitated, Will Return To Duty Soon – Ondo Govt

The Ondo State Government says Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is not incapacitated and will return to duty soon.

There have been concerns about the state of Ondo governor’s health since he embarked on medical leave abroad and transmitted power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on June 13

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, allegedly said Akeredolu is in a state of “extreme incapacity”. Adamu said this when he met with state chairmen of the party in Abuja on Monday.

However, in a statement, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said Akeredolu is not in a critical situation.

The national chairman was indeed excited at the reports on the rate of recovery of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return,” Ademola-Olateju said.

“He is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the executive council committee platform yesterday.

