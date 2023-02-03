Today’s Headlines: Buhari Meets APC Govs At Villa, Allow Old, New Notes Coexist—APC Govs Beg Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Meets APC Governors At Villa

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is currently meeting with members of the Progressives Governors Forum at the council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Source: Punch paper

The meeting started few minutes past 10:00am after our correspondent spotted some of the governors entering the chamber.

Present are governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Zamfara State, Bello Matawale; Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Yobe State, Mai Bala-Buni; Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; Niger State, Sani Bello and Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Photos Credit: Google

Allow Old, New Notes Coexist—APC Govs beg Buhari

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the old and new naira notes co-exist to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

Source: The Nation

Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who spoke to some journalists in Hausa language on Friday, said that while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mopped up over N2 trillion of the old notes, it printed only N300 billion, which he said is not enough.

El-Rufai, who was accompanied by his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, said even if the CBN had wanted to implement the cashless policy, it should have printed half of what it mopped up, for a start, which ought to be N1 trillion.

Customs Intercept Fake $6m Dollar Notes At Seme Border

The Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCoS) have intercepted over $6 million in fake American dollar notes in the Gbaji area of Lagos State.

The notes, equivalent to N2.763 billion at an exchange rate of N460.52, were intercepted from four suspects.

Source: Channels TV

The area controller of the Command Dera Nnadi explained that the seizure was made by officers at a checkpoint along the border corridor.

He added that at the point of interception, the smugglers promised to bribe the officers with $150,000 in original currency in order to allow for the fake currency passage.

Prof Akintoye’s Former Aide, Adeleye Accuses Him Of Blackmail Over Refusal To Dump Yoruba Self-Determination Group, Ilana Omo Oduduwa

Maxwell Adeleye, former Communications Manager for the ex-leader of the apex body of Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof Banji Akintoye, has accused the latter of blackmailing him for rejecting his proposal to leave the group.

This was stated in a statement addressed to Professor Akintoye, alleging that he planned to taint his reputation and that of his former deputy, Wale Adeniran.

Source: Saharareporters

Adeleye’s statement further alleged that Professor Akintoye was using the crisis happening in the group to pursue personal interest.

The statement reads: “For the record, you tried to make me and Professor Wale Adeniran co-operate with you to dump Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, we refused.

“And for refusing your proposal, you unleashed BLACKMAILERS against us. You brought to yourself those you once described before us as disasters and disgraceful. You brought to yourself a man who once told you he would see to the destruction of Ilana Omo Oodua. They actually thought they had your support against us, not knowing you were using them to achieve the aim you could not use myself and Professor Wale Adeniran to achieve.”

