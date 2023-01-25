This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: buhari Makes New Appointment, Atiku- I will Secure, Unite Nigeria Again buhari Appoints Arase As Police Commission Chair

President Muhammadu buhari has forwarded the name of a former inspector-general of police (IGP), Solomon Arase, to the Senate for confirmation as new chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC).

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, dated January 20, 2023 and personally signed by President buhari, he said the nomination of Arase for confirmation was in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Solomon Arase, (Rtd. IGP) as Chairman, Police Service Commission. The nominee’s CV is hereby attached.

I Will Secure, Unite Nigeria Again, Says Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to unite Nigeria despite the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disunited it.

He stated this yesterday in Asaba during the presidential campaign rally, assuring that PDP will secure the country to make it habitable.

While saying he was not in Delta State to campaign, but to show gratitude, Atiku said he would never betray the interest nor disappoint Deltans since the residents have never failed him.

buhari Has Performed Better Than Obasanjo, Says BMO

The buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has advised former President Olusegun Obasanjo to admit that President Muhammadu buhari has done what he failed to do as the country’s helmsman.

BMO said the current administration had performed credibly in diversifying the nation’s economy.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said that the former president needs to be reminded that he did not build a resilient economy when he had the opportunity to do so.

buhari commissions Lagos Blue Line rail

PRESIDENT Muhammadu buhari, yesterday, officially, commissioned the first phase of Lagos Blue Line Rail system from Marina to Mile-2 axis of the state.

He also unveiled the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, in Lagos, which fits into urban regeneration project at the heart of Lagos Island.

The Blue Line is one of the six metro lines identified in the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, master-plan, as contained in the Lagos State Strategic Transport Master Plan, STMP.

