Today’s Headlines: Buhari Made A Mistake With Naira Redesign Policy–El-Rufai, NNL draw to hold Wednesday in Abuja

Buhari made a mistake with the Naira redesign policy – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai has said President Muhammadu Buhari made a mistake with the naira redesign policy. El-Rufai said this on Monday in an interview with BBC Hausa He said the policy was introduced to make the All Progressives Congress (APC) lose in the election.

Source: Vanguard News

He said governors were against the policy because of the hardship it has put people into and not because of vote buying. “We reviewed this policy and the hardship it put people into and the feeling of hatred Nigerians developed for the APC because Nigerians are putting the blame on the APC and the people who introduced the policy did it to make our party lose in the election,” el-Rufai said.

“After we finished our review, we agreed that the judgment of the Supreme Court should be followed which is the old and new notes should be used until the case is over. “Did vote-buying start today? Why was the money not redesigned before? Why now? Secondly, is vote-buying only done with naira? It can be bought using dollaeuroseuro, a sofa, you can give the voters food.

NNL draw to hold Wednesday in Abuja

The draw for the 2023 Nigeria National League (NNL) season will hold in Abuja on Wednesday at the NNL secretariat. The format of the draw, which will be conducted virtually, will be disclosed to the clubs before the commencement of the ceremony.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Forty-three teams, 19 and 24 drawn respectively from the Northern and Southern conferences of the league are expected to join via zoom for the draw which will establish how the teams will play. Only clubs that have duly complied with the licensing registration formalities will be legible to be drawn in the fixtures.

The top two teams in each group will be promoted to the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Ado Isah Dies

Alhaji Kamilu Ado Isah, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in the Wudil/Garko House of Representatives Constituency of Kano State has reportedly died. Isah, a former Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), died on Monday following a brief illness.

Source: Sahara Reporters

This is coming four days before the general elections for the president, senators, and the House of Representatives. Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, The presidential candidate of the NNPP, described his death as shocking and a huge vacuum that cannot be filled in a condolence message to his family, Daily Trust reports.

He stated that the candidate devoted his time, wealth, and energy to the success of the party and his immediate community, pleading with God Almighty to forgive his flaws. “I am saddened by the loss of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP House of Representatives Candidate for the Wudil/Garko constituency.

BREAKING: One dead as gunmen raze Imo commissioner’s home, others

Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday burnt the country home of the Imo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Emeka Okoronkwo. The incident happened at Amagu Ihube community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

Source: Punch Newspapers

Also burnt is the country home of a former Dean of the Law Faculty of the Imo State University, Owerri, Nnamdi Obiaraeri, who served as Commissioner for Information, Youth and Sports and Land and Urban Planning, respectively during the administrations of former Governors Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha.

The country home of a retired Director of the Department of State Services, Emeka Ngwu, was also burnt. Houses belonging to two other prominent sons in the area were also burnt. An old woman who was in Ngwu’s house was caught up in the fire and died, The PUNCH gathered. The state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Emeka Okoronkwo, confirmed the burning of his house to The PUNCH.

