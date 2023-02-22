Today’s Headlines: Buhari Made A Mistake –El-Rufai, There Are Other Ways To Buy Votes —El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Made A Mistake –El-Rufai.

Source: TheCable.

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, says President Muhammadu Buhari made a mistake concerning the naira redesign policy.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa, el-Rufai said the policy was introduced to make the All Progressives Congress (APC) lose in the election.

He said governors were against the policy because of the hardship it has put people into and not because of vote buying.

Photo Credit: Google.

There Are Other Ways To Buy Votes – El-Rufai.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria.

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said there are other ways politicians can buy votes without the Naira.

El-Rufai said this during an interview with BBC Hausa.

His comments come amid theory that politicians have stored up physical cash ahead of the 2023 elections, with which to induce voters during the polls.

Jonathan Drops Important Message For Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Others.

Source: P. M. .

Ahead of next Saturday’s elections, former President. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has charged presidential candidates to shun violence and hatred and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.

“To politicians, this is a time to be circumspect in our actions and work towards consolidating our democracy. Power is sought and held in trust to be selflessly exercised in the interest of the people and seeking it at all costs negates this ideal and projects politicians in a bad light.

“Let us eschew hatred and violence and display true sportsmanship, during and after the poll”, he said.

Fake Notes: Police Arrest Three In Kebbi.

Source: Independent Nigeria.

tives of the Kebbi State Police Command have arrested three persons over counterfeited new naira notes.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji Kotangora, the trio were caught with notes worth N17 million naira.

They are identified as Faruku Zubair, Ibrahim Musa and Salisu Mohammed of Gungun Tawaye and Chupamini villages in Ngaski Local Government Area.

Kotangora disclosed the suspects were nabbed at Warrah Motor Park also within Ngaski LGA.

Police officers attached to Warrah Police Station were assisted by National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) members.

RoseMartinze (

)