Today’s Headlines: Buhari Joins APC Rally In Imo, The North Will Back APC To Win – Ismaeel Ahmed

Photo Credit: Google

Buhari Joins APC Rally In Imo

Photo Credit: The Cable

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, joined the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state.

Speaking at the rally, Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, said if elected, he will address insecurity and advance Buhari’s legacies, including in the areas of infrastructure and agriculture.

You know the president with honesty, integrity and dependability. We will continue with his incorruptible and straightforward attributes, Tinubu added.

The North Will Back APC To Win – Ismaeel Ahmed

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Ismaeel Ahmed is the former National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme. In this interview with JIDE ORINTUNSIN, he evaluates the chances of the presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the forthcoming election

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State raised a serious allegation that some powerful people in the Villa are working against Tinubu’s aspiration because their candidate lost at the primary. As an insider in the Villa, can you shed more light on this

Police Rescue 15 Abducted NYSC Members

Photo Credit: Daily Nigerian

Police operatives in Anambra have rescued 15 abducted National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members who had just completed their orientation in Imo.

The corps members from NYSC orientation camp located in Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre, Local Government Area of Imo, were in a vehicle on their way to Lagos when they were abducted.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

Police Kill 2 Terrorists, Rescue Kidnapped Person In Katsina

Photo Credit: Daily Nigerian

Police operatives in Katsina State have killed two terrorists and rescued a kidnapped victim while repelling attack on two communities.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said, On Feb. 12, 2023, at about 04:45 hours, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 riffles, attacked Kitibawa village, Dutsinma Local Government Area and kidnapped one Alhaji Ado Rumawa.

Implementation Of Naira Swap Policy Political – Wike

Photo Credit: P.M. News

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said the shoddy implementation of the naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is political and has worsen the living condition of the poor in society.

Wike stressed that the essence of government and its agency such as CBN, is not to inflict hardship on the masses, but to cushion it.

Content created and supplied by: Elizzyfundz (via 50minds

News )

